Lucas County finalizes $25.3 million bond for downtown hotel debt

Lucas County officials have finalized a 30-year, $25.3 million bond issuance to restructure debt tied to the downtown Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites. The move follows a $12.5 million lump-sum principal reduction from the general fund, intended to stabilize long-term liabilities as the county transitions away from rolling over short-term notes.

Lucas County Finalizes $25.3 Million for Downtown Hotel

The Bottom Line: Strategic Financial Realignment

Debt Repayment Shift: The county has moved from rolling over short-term bond anticipation notes—which carried significant interest-only costs—to a fixed 30-year bond at a 6.3% interest rate.

The county has moved from rolling over short-term bond anticipation notes—which carried significant interest-only costs—to a fixed 30-year bond at a 6.3% interest rate. Capital Allocation: By utilizing $12.5 million in general and capital project funds to pay down the principal, the county has successfully limited the new annual debt service obligation to approximately $1.88 million.

By utilizing $12.5 million in general and capital project funds to pay down the principal, the county has successfully limited the new annual debt service obligation to approximately $1.88 million. Market Timing Risks: The issuance occurred as Treasury yields hit 20-year highs, forcing the county to lock in rates that advisors noted could have climbed to 6.6% had the transaction been delayed further.

Transitioning from Short-Term Notes to Long-Term Stability

For years, Lucas County managed the hotel project’s financing through the rolling of short-term bond anticipation notes. This strategy required the county to pay interest on $37.5 million of debt without making significant progress on the principal. According to records from the Lucas County Economic Development Corp., the county paid roughly $4.96 million in interest alone prior to this year’s restructuring. The decision to issue a $25.3 million bond serves as a hedge against the volatility of short-term interest rates. Commissioner Pete Gerken noted that the investment in the hotel and the surrounding downtown corridor serves as a hub of activity, but the financial reality necessitated a shift in how that activity is financed to pay down municipal debt. The county retains the option to refinance the bond should market conditions improve, providing a potential pathway to lower the 6.3% coupon rate.

Macroeconomic Headwinds and Borrowing Costs

The timing of the bond sale was dictated by a volatile macroeconomic environment. Financial advisors to the county indicated that the decision to “pull the trigger” was a defensive maneuver to avoid even higher borrowing costs. Investors in the broader market are currently navigating a complex landscape defined by shifting geopolitical risks, fluctuating energy prices, and persistent inflationary pressures. For Lucas County, this meant entering the market at a less-than-ideal moment to ensure the debt was serviced at a predictable annual rate.

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Financial Breakdown of the Hotel Debt Restructuring

Metric Value New Bond Principal $25.3 Million Annual Debt Service $1.88 Million Interest Rate 6.3% Lump-Sum Principal Payment $12.5 Million Bond Term 30 Years

Revenue Sharing and Future Outlook

The Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites operates as a joint venture, with the county holding a 20% interest and the remaining 80% managed by Continental Development Ventures and First Hospitality Group. Revenue distribution is structured sequentially: hotel operational revenue is first applied to the mortgage held by Continental Development Ventures. Only after that obligation is satisfied can remaining funds be applied to the county’s debt, subject to the terms of the existing sharing agreement. While officials acknowledge that historical hotel revenue allocated to the county has been minimal, the long-term plan relies on the stabilization of the downtown hospitality sector. The county’s ability to utilize hotel-motel tax revenue provides an additional layer of security for the bond payments. Despite criticism regarding the impact on a lean general budget, the county’s S&P Global Ratings remain unchanged, supported by a diverse regional economy and healthy financial reserves. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.