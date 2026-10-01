Russia Names Andrei Podelyshev New Ambassador to North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on July 28 naming career diplomat Andrei Podelyshev as the new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, filling a post that had sat vacant for nearly eight months.

Podelyshev arrived in Pyongyang on September 26 alongside his wife on a direct Nordwind flight from Moscow. According to the Russian Embassy and TASS, he traveled directly from the airport to the Soviet-era Liberation Monument to honor fallen Red Army soldiers, followed by a visit to a newly built Pyongyang memorial complex dedicated to North Korean troops killed fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk.

The ambassadorial vacancy had persisted since the death of Aleksandr Matsegora, who served as ambassador from December 2014 until his death in Pyongyang on December 6, 2025, at the age of 70. Holding the role for just over a decade, Matsegora held the longest tenure of any foreign ambassador to North Korea and oversaw critical milestones, including hosting the reception for the entry into force of the June 2024 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. While Matsegora was an Asia-desk veteran who spent his career inside the region’s bureaucratic apparatus, his successor arrives with a markedly different administrative background.

Diplomatic Experience and Consular Background

On paper, Podelyshev is among the more genuinely “Korea-literate” diplomats Moscow could have deployed. A 1984 graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), he joined the Soviet Foreign Ministry that same year, later serving at the Soviet embassy in Pyongyang as well as Russian missions in South Korea and the United States. He speaks both English and Korean.

Yet a full decade of his career unfolded entirely away from Asia desks. From 2005 to 2015, Podelyshev served as deputy director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, overseeing visas, citizenship matters, and the movement of foreign nationals into and out of Russia.

That tenure is central to the current diplomatic architecture. Consular policy has emerged as one of the most heavily scrutinized mechanisms governing bilateral ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. Since 2022, Russian consular services have processed tens of thousands of visas for North Korean nationals, categorized predominantly as educational travel.

Visa Statistics and Labor Migration

Official Russian figures show that visas issued to North Koreans surged from 9,239 in 2024 to 36,413 in 2025. Of the 2025 total, 35,849—representing over 98 percent—were officially designated for educational purposes.

Investigative reporting by NK Pro and other organizations has revealed that these student visas are routinely utilized by Russian firms to deploy North Korean laborers while circumventing United Nations Security Council Resolution 2375, which prohibits member states from issuing work permits to North Korean nationals.

The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, an 11-country body tracking sanctions evasion, addressed the practice in a report released on September 16, 2026. The report stated that the Russian government established a student visa framework to camouflage North Korean workers in Russia as students, noting their deployment to defense-industrial sites such as the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan for drone manufacturing.

The monitoring team estimated that 15,000 to 30,000 North Korean laborers were operating inside Russia by the end of 2025, each generating approximately $7,500 annually in wages—roughly five times the earnings for comparable labor in China.

Assigning an envoy with nearly ten years of consular-management experience to oversee an embassy managing this volume of visa administration connects directly to the mechanics of the labor arrangement. While Podelyshev is not a front-rank figure in shaping strategy toward Pyongyang, his background provides deep familiarity with the documentation categories and institutional workarounds that underpin the visa channel.