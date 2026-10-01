Jay-Z discusses classic tracks on HBO docuseries

Directed and moderated by Rick Rubin, HBO’s eight-part docuseries JAŸ-Z in 8 rolls out new chapters every Friday. Episodes 5 and 6 dive deep into the creation of classic tracks like The Black Album’s “Threat” and The Blueprint 3’s “Young Forever,” revealing unreleased verses, mob-movie inspirations, and past industry friction.

The Bottom Line Mob Inspiration: A classic scene from Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas directly inspired the dark comedy and violence in Jay-Z’s 2003 track “Threat.”

A classic scene from Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas directly inspired the dark comedy and violence in Jay-Z’s 2003 track “Threat.” Unreleased Vault Material: During a breakdown of “Politics As Usual,” Jay-Z surprised Rick Rubin by dropping an entirely unreleased verse about family obligations and street reality.

During a breakdown of “Politics As Usual,” Jay-Z surprised Rick Rubin by dropping an entirely unreleased verse about family obligations and street reality. Regrets on the Anthem: Despite its massive live success, Jay-Z admits to Rubin that he never quite nailed his vocal delivery or artistic vision on the 2009 Kanye West collaboration “Young Forever.”

Goodfellas and the Dark Comedy Behind The Black Album’s Threat When breaking down The Black Album cut “Threat” alongside Rick Rubin, Jay-Z pulled back the curtain on how mob cinema shaped his lyrical style. On the 9th Wonder-produced track, Hov rattles off a series of increasingly extreme acts of violence, but the menacing bars are rooted in dark comedy. The inspiration came straight from Martin Scorsese’s 1990 classic Goodfellas, specifically the scene where Tommy DeVito, played by Joe Pesci, threatens Billy Batts, played by Frank Vincent. Jay-Z sees a direct parallel between the sharp minds required to run organized crime and the intellect needed to build a massive business empire. “Gangsters are hilarious,” Jay says with a laugh during the episode. “The way they see life is really funny. People think a gangster is this brute who doesn’t speak or doesn’t know how to speak… To create a business like the ones that have been created, you have to be intelligent. You just use your intelligence in a different way.” He punctuated that appreciation by namechecking Pesci in the final verse of the song, which also features comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

An Unreleased Verse Surfaces During the Politics As Usual Deep Dive While unpacking the unspoken rules of the Brooklyn blocks that raised him on the Reasonable Doubt track “Politics As Usual,” Jay-Z insisted his early rhymes never glorified violence or materialism. Instead, they served as raw journalism, documenting his environment exactly as he witnessed it. But the conversation took an unexpected turn when Hov smoothly transitioned from the past into entirely unreleased territory. Without skipping a beat, Jay-Z treated Rubin to an unheard verse, rapping several bars directly to the legendary producer. “I got so much trouble on my mind / Refuse to lose, and my nephews need new shoes / And I chew food like it’s going out of style / So blaow! Take that / Fall way back / I’m always strapped / Like Nike Airs / Right here / Under the belt, with one in the air,” Hov rhymed. Rubin sat smiling, visibly impressed by his collaborator’s recall. “Anybody out there know anybody realer?” Jay continued. “Any amount of hunger make any nigga a dealer / That’s why in any hood they feel us / I don’t walk around with a gun cause it’s in style / I walk around with one because I ain’t trying to miss my child.” The official title, recording date, and any future release plans for the track remain under wraps.

Why Jay-Z Still Feels He Fell Short on Young Forever Few songs carry the emotional weight in Jay-Z’s modern setlists quite like “Young Forever,” the final track on 2009’s The Blueprint 3. Built around an iconic sample of Alphaville’s “Forever Young” paired with Kanye West’s driving drum programming, the meditation on legacy became an instant live staple. But the math tells a different story regarding Hov’s personal satisfaction with the finished product. Speaking with Rubin, Jay admitted that his vocal performance never quite measured up to the grand vision he had in his head. “I knew what I wanted to say, but I wanted to find a special way to… with my performance,” Jay says, his thoughts drifting. “I never cracked it. Still, to this day, when I hear that song, I’m like, ugh.” It is a rare, vulnerable admission from an artist widely regarded as one of the most technically proficient writers in hip-hop history, proving that even a commercial triumph can leave an exacting perfectionist wanting more.