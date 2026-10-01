Elliot Page Sparks Backlash Over New York Magazine Men’s Style Cover

Elliot Page appears shirtless with his arms crossed in front of a wooden door for the first Men’s Style Issue of New York Magazine.

Inside New York Magazine’s First Men’s Style Issue

New York Magazine has covered men’s fashion for decades, but the publication dedicated an entire edition to the subject for the first time. Photographer Ryan McGinley captured several men at the Russian & Turkish Baths located in the East Village of New York. Singer Troye Sivan also appears in this special series alongside the thirty-nine-year-old actor. Page revealed his transgender identity in December 2020, sharing his new name and pronouns after rising to fame in the film Juno and the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

In the accompanying feature, the actor discusses his relationship with public bathhouses. He explains that only in recent years has he discovered the simple comfort of spending time in his own body within such a space. The feature includes four distinct covers, with Page’s shirtless portrait standing out as a central visual choice.

Political Reactions and Social Media Backlash

Shortly after the magazine’s publication, the cover featuring Page drew sharp criticism across social media platforms. Numerous online users questioned the actor’s gender or targeted him with personal attacks under the publication’s official posts. US Representative Nancy Mace joined the public discourse by sharing the cover on X with the statement, “This is not a man.”

The staging of the shoot also divided observers. Some internet users questioned why a largely unclothed photograph was selected for a dedicated menswear issue, while others focused their criticism specifically on the choice of cover star. Conversely, platform users on Reddit flooded comment threads with messages praising the actor’s presence and visibility in the magazine.

Public Silence From Elliot Page

Despite the widespread controversy and derogatory comments surrounding the cover shoot, Elliot Page has not issued a public response to the backlash. The actor’s recent professional credits include an appearance in The Odyssey, continuing a career that spans independent cinema and major streaming projects. Journalists Gina Sergi and Fabio Dell’Anna documented the unfolding reactions.