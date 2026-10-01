Autumn Cider and Donuts Express: Colebrookdale Railroad Train Excursion

The annual Autumn Cider and Donuts Express is set to return to the Colebrookdale Railroad, offering passengers a one-hour excursion through the peak autumn foliage of Pennsylvania’s Secret Valley. Running on Saturdays from October 3, 2026, through November 7, 2026, the seasonal train departs from the station at 64 S. Washington Street in Boyertown, PA 19512. Tickets for the journey are priced at $50, with trains scheduled to pull out at 10:00 AM.

Operating rain or shine unless otherwise noted, the heritage railway route takes travelers deep into a landscape defined by spectacular autumn colors and the rich fragrances of fall. Every passenger onboard receives complimentary cider and a donut as part of the ride. However, service tiers vary significantly depending on the passenger car chosen for the trip.

Train Car Options and Onboard Amenities

Coach class passengers experience a streamlined journey on this specific route, receiving only the standard complimentary cider and donuts without access to the full à la carte menu available during the railroad’s regular excursions, as noted by the Colebrookdale Railroad.

Passengers traveling in the Beaver car, Dining car, and Lounge car enjoy the complimentary cider and donuts alongside access to an à la carte menu offering snacks and drinks for purchase during the trip. Meanwhile, guests booked in the First-Class Parlor receive an enhanced package that includes a complimentary beverage, a champagne toast, and the standard cider and donuts included in their fare. First-class cars maintain an age restriction, reserved strictly for passengers ages 13 and older.

Scheduling and Logistics

The excursion runs on a recurring weekly schedule every Saturday through the peak fall foliage window. Fares are approximately $50 and can vary based on specific car offerings and availability. All scheduled trips remain subject to change, postponement, or cancellation at the discretion of the Colebrookdale Railroad.

Photo: colebrookdalerailroad.com

For travelers looking to explore the surrounding Berks and Montgomery County region before or after the train ride, the area features several nearby craft beverage producers, including Pottstown United Brewing Company, Hidden River Brewing Company, Perkiomen Valley Brewery, The Other Farm Brewing Company, Sly Fox Beer – Brewing Tastin’ Room, Manatawny Creek Brewery, and Manatawny Creek Winery.

Prospective passengers can contact the railway directly at (610) 367-0200 or via email at [email protected] to check ticket availability and confirm departure details ahead of the autumn season.