Low-Salt Fried Eggplant with Ponzu Recipe for Kidney Disease (0.5g Salt)

The fried eggplant in ponzu sauce side dish is a low-sodium Japanese culinary recipe featuring eggplant and shiso leaves, supervised by registered dietitian and renal nutrition specialist Natsumi Kawami. Designed for renal diets, a single serving contains 0.5g of salt, 111 kcal of energy, 1.1g of protein, 24mg of phosphorus, and 148mg of potassium.

The Bottom Line

Controlled Sodium Count: Each 1-portion serving contains precisely 0.5g of salt by utilizing 40% reduced-sodium “Shiro-nuki-ya Extreme Ponzu” additive-free seasoning.

Each 1-portion serving contains precisely 0.5g of salt by utilizing 40% reduced-sodium “Shiro-nuki-ya Extreme Ponzu” additive-free seasoning. Potassium Management: Slicing the 55g of eggplant and soaking it in water for five minutes helps lower potassium levels for individuals managing kidney disease.

Slicing the 55g of eggplant and soaking it in water for five minutes helps lower potassium levels for individuals managing kidney disease. Preparation Strategy: Deep-frying the eggplant in 10g of oil enhances the richness and mouthfeel, allowing for a satisfying side dish that stores well in the refrigerator for two to three days.

Nutritional Architecture and Dietary Oversight

Managing dietary restrictions for renal health requires careful balancing of sodium, potassium, and phosphorus. Supervised by Natsumi Kawami—a registered dietitian holding a renal disease specialist certification with experience in hospital nutrition guidance—this fried eggplant recipe addresses the practical challenges of renal meal planning. Kawami earned her dietitian license in 2017, obtained her renal disease therapy instructor certification in 2021, and transitioned to independent consulting in 2023 after conducting over 4,500 nutrition consultations focusing on renal and diabetic care.

The formulation relies on specific ingredient measurements to maintain strict nutritional limits. The dish incorporates 55g of eggplant, 2g of shiso leaves, 10g of cooking oil, and 10g of 40% reduced-sodium additive-free ponzu. This combination yields 111 kcal of energy, 1.1g of protein, 24mg of phosphorus, and 148mg of potassium per serving.

Culinary Technique for Sodium Reduction

Achieving satisfaction with reduced salt involves deliberate preparation methods rather than plain restriction. The recipe instructs cooks to slice the eggplant into bite-sized pieces and submerge them in a generous amount of water for five minutes before patting them dry. This water-soaking technique is a recognized culinary method for reducing the potassium content found naturally in nightshades.

Following the soak, the eggplant is pan-fried in 10g of oil over medium heat until thoroughly cooked. Preparing the vegetable this way creates a savory, rich texture that compensates for the lower sodium profile. The cooked eggplant is then transferred to a storage container and tossed with the 40% reduced-sodium ponzu, allowing the citrus acidity and umami to permeate the flesh without relying on excess salt.

Aromatics and Storage Adaptability

The final assembly incorporates 2g of finely shredded shiso (perilla) leaves placed on top of the dressed eggplant. The herbal aroma of the shiso sharpens the overall flavor profile, ensuring the dish remains palatable despite the strict 0.5g salt ceiling. Optional variations include adding grated ginger, finely chopped myoga ginger, or green onions to enhance the aromatic complexity.

Because the dish maintains its structure and flavor profile when chilled, it functions effectively as a pre-prepared component for weekly meal rotation. The recipe notes indicate that the eggplant can be stored in the refrigerator for two to three days, making it a reliable side dish for individuals managing ongoing dietary schedules.