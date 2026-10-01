Putin orders Russian armed forces expansion by decree

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an expansion of the country’s armed forces, signing a presidential decree that raises the total target size of the military to 2,441,630, which includes 1,550,000 active servicemen. The directive, issued on Monday, adds 15,500 active personnel to the ranks amid mounting casualties in the more than four-and-a-half-year Ukraine war.

The latest build-up follows a similar decree signed in August and unfolds alongside growing international friction over foreign deployments. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on X on Monday that more than 8,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed on Russian territory, with preparations underway to bring in an additional 10,000 fighters. According to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates, North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine since 2024, with the majority positioned in the Kursk region to help repel a Ukrainian incursion.

The converging military maneuvers occurred as explosions shook the Ukrainian capital early on Tuesday, marking another wave of near-daily aerial assaults by Moscow. Debris from intercepted missiles scattered across residential courtyards while a non-residential structure caught fire in a separate neighborhood, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko via Telegram. The overnight strikes followed a Monday that saw nine people killed and more than 80 injured in drone attacks across Ukraine.

Diplomatic Appeals and European Security Concerns

Amid the relentless exchange of fire, international diplomatic figures stepped up calls for de-escalation. Pope Leo, speaking to reporters aboard a flight to Rome on Monday following a four-day visit to France, urged leaders from both nations to halt hostilities and pursue a negotiated settlement. The pontiff emphasized that the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church holds a fundamental duty to advocate for human life and press combatants to engage in dialogue.

Concurrently, North Atlantic Treaty Organization officials addressed mounting hybrid threats across the continent. US General Alexus Grynkewich, a top military commander, told a committee of EU lawmakers on Monday that state-directed sabotage campaigns are escalating. Citing recent incidents—including an explosive-laden drone discovered at a German airport and a Russian naval ship discharging flares at a Danish helicopter—Grynkewich argued that these aggressive operations aimed to instill terror and shatter Western solidarity have ultimately failed to deter allied support for Ukraine.

Economic Strain and Retaliatory Asset Seizures

The protracted conflict continues to exert a heavy toll on Ukraine’s domestic economy and public finances. Sergiy Koretsky announced on Telegram on Monday that Kyiv is forced to delay certain funding commitments, including reconstruction initiatives, as foreign aid disbursements face persistent delays. Koretsky stressed that while these projects remain essential, all available state resources must be funneled toward critical areas for the time being.

Meanwhile, Moscow escalated its own economic countermeasures. President Putin ordered the Russian assets of German retailer Metro AG to be placed under temporary administration amid deepening bilateral tensions. The government decree, published on Monday, provided no specific justification for the takeover. The move mirrors prior state interventions targeting the local operations of global entities like food giant Nestlé and French retailer Auchan under a 2023 legal framework aimed at companies tied to countries deemed “unfriendly.” Similar temporary measures previously resulted in local owners taking over the Russian businesses of French dairy concern Danone and Danish brewer Carlsberg at knockdown prices.

Border Friction and Ongoing Operations

Border regions continue to absorb the kinetic spillover of the war. A Russian jet-powered drone struck a Ukrainian village near the Polish border on Monday, inflicting damage on a local checkpoint according to regional authorities. Although no detailed casualty figures were released for that specific strike, the incident follows a series of recent border-adjacent incursions that have drawn sharp diplomatic condemnation from Warsaw and its European allies.

The implementation of Russia’s expanded force targets, alongside the integration of foreign deployments and the shifting economic landscape of frozen assets, points toward a prolonged and deeply entrenched military posture across Eastern Europe.