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Toyota Kijang Innova Barong 2013 Used Car Price List October 2026

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As the fourth quarter gets underway in October 2026, the Indonesian used vehicle market shows pricing details for family multi-purpose vehicles, including entry-level gasoline variants of the Toyota Kijang Innova Barong, according to a report published by radartegal.com.

Price Range for Mid-Range Kijang Innova Barong Variants

  • Entry-level gasoline variants of the 2013 Toyota Kijang Innova Barong trade between Rp128,5 million and Rp130 million.
  • Buyers can choose between gasoline and diesel powertrains in the mid-range G trim, which includes factory-installed double-blower air conditioning and standard factory audio head units.

Market Valuations for Entry and Mid-Tier MPV Variants

The market for secondhand multi-purpose vehicles across Indonesian regional exchanges offers buyers distinct pricing options depending on powertrain selection and equipment levels. According to radartegal.disway.id, baseline configurations suited for daily commercial or family utility with tight budgets remain widely available in the secondary market. This legendary multi-purpose vehicle from Toyota remains a primary choice across various regions because its engine has proven to be very tough, while its easy maintenance drives many buyers to hunt for secondhand units in the automotive market. The super spacious interior cabin guarantees that all family members can sit very relaxedly, and its soft suspension is ready to tackle various potholed road terrains without significant obstacles.

The standard entry-level trim of the 2013 Toyota Kijang Innova Barong lists between Rp128,5 million and Rp130 million. These baseline units feature gasoline engines and seat seven adult passengers, making them suitable for buyers with limited budgets who need exceptionally tough daily operational vehicles, provided they carefully select units with minimal oil leaks.

TOYOTA KIJANG INNOVA G 2013 – Innova Barong, Siap Pakai
Innova Barong Variant Market Price Range (IDR) Powertrain Options Seating Capacity
Standard (Base) Rp128,5 million – Rp130 million Gasoline 7 Adults
G Variant (Mid-Tier) Rp138 million – Rp202 million Gasoline and Diesel 7 Adults

Performance and Cabin Configurations in Secondary Exchanges

Moving up to the mid-level G variant increases the valuation spread, with units trading between Rp138 million and Rp202 million on platforms such as Moladin, as detailed by radartegal.disway.id. This tier has emerged as the best-selling class in the used vehicle exchange.

Unlike the baseline model, the G variant offers buyers a choice between gasoline and diesel engines, alongside an extraordinary balance between daily driving comfort and standard family entertainment features. Factory-installed double-blower air conditioning systems are included to maintain cool airflow for rear passengers throughout the journey, and the trim features a standard factory audio head unit.

2013 Toyota Kijang Innova 2.5 G Facelift. Start Up & In Depth Review

More on Toyota Kijang Innova Barong

2013 USED KIJANG INNOVA G-TYPE PRICE – Used car market
New Toyota Innova Review 2013
All New Toyota Innova New Model TVC 2013 – Toyota India
New Toyota Innova 2013 – Real People, Real Reviews – Sandeep
New Toyota Innova 2013 – Real People, Real Reviews – Sandeep Chauhan.
RevView: 2013 Toyota Innova
New Toyota Innova 2013 Interior

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Senior Editor, Economy An award-winning financial journalist and analyst, Daniel brings sharp insight to economic trends, markets, and policy shifts. He is recognized for breaking complex topics into clear, actionable reports for readers and investors alike.

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