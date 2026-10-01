Octane study shows weight loss after switching to oral semaglutide

Adults with overweight or obesity who transitioned from injectable weight-loss pens to a once-daily oral semaglutide tablet lost an average of 4.1% of their body weight over three months, according to data released on Wednesday (30), at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes congress in Milan, Italy.

Real-World Data from the Octane Study

The findings stem from the Octane study, an analysis of 194 adult patients who previously used injectable semaglutide or tirzepatide before switching to daily oral semaglutide. The research utilized anonymized data from the telemedicine platform Ro in collaboration with the drugmaker Novo, manufacturer of Wegovy, which also has an injectable version. Participants shed an average of 4 kg over the three-month observation window, starting from an average baseline weight of 100.5 kg and an average body mass index of 34.5 kg/m².

Among patients who completed the follow-up period, 40.7% achieved a reduction of at least 5% in total body weight. Furthermore, the proportion of participants classified as clinically obese—defined as a BMI equal to or higher than 30—dropped from 87.1% to 65.5% by the end of the three months. Beyond scale metrics, 82.4% of respondents noted at least one improvement related to the treatment, including better-fitting clothing reported by roughly 69% and healthier dietary habits cited by approximately 51%.

Octane Study Key Metrics at Three Months Metric Baseline Three-Month Follow-Up Average Weight 100.5 kg 96.5 kg (approx. 4.1% loss) Average BMI 34.5 kg/m² Not specified (clinical obesity fell to 65.5%) Proportion with Obesity (BMI ≥ 30) 87.1% 65.5% Patients Achieving ≥ 5% Weight Loss Not specified 40.7%

Patient Adherence and Commercial Strategy

The presentation in Milan comes as the Danish pharmaceutical company seeks to defend its leadership over the U.S. rival Eli Lilly in the market for oral treatments for obesity. Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer at Novo, addressed historical skepticism surrounding pill-based adherence during an interview. “There has been a lot of doubt about whether people can adhere to treatment with the pill. Do people really prefer the pill? Clearly, many patients show even better results with the pill than with the (injectable) drugs, and I think these are compelling data,” Lange stated.

Photo: CNN Brasil

Following initial commercial rollouts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, oral therapies now represent about one-third of prescriptions for obesity in the United States, with Novo capturing more than 80% of new oral prescriptions. The CEO of Novo, Mike Doustdar, said that oral weight-loss tablets could capture up to half of the global market for obesity medication, which analysts estimate could be worth US$100 billion annually or more by the end of the decade.

The data were compiled in collaboration with the U.S. telehealth company Ro. Although the real-world results reflect effective clinical practice, they depend, in part, on reports from the patients themselves and cannot establish direct causality as randomized trials are able to do.

Photo: Exame

Liver Fat Reductions Highlighted at EASD

Concurrent data presented at the Milan gathering focused on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. An analysis of clinical trial data involving patients treated with semaglutide showed that liver fat dropped to normal levels in nearly 90% of patients. The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), held in Milan, Italy.

“The results suggest that semaglutide can help address liver disease in early stages, before it becomes a serious health problem capable of compromising, over the long term, cardiovascular, renal, hepatic, and metabolic health,” stated researcher Eric Lawitz, of the Texas Liver Institute and the University of Texas Health San Antonio.

While the oral tablet format has been launched in the U.S., UK, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates, with launches in other markets expected in the coming quarters, pharmaceutical forecasts anticipate that oral therapies could capture up to half of the global anti-obesity market by the end of the decade.