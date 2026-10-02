Chinese Judo Player Disqualified for Biting Japanese Opponent in Asian Games

“It’s not something that happens very often, so it was a first for me,” Rin Maeda told reporters after securing a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games.

Chinese judoka Tang Jing was disqualified from the quarter-finals of the women’s -70kg event at the Asian Games in Nagoya after biting Japanese opponent Rin Maeda on the left forearm. The incident occurred just over a minute into the bout at the Aichi International Arena when the pair were clinched on the ground. Maeda rolled up her sleeve and showed the referee her left forearm, displaying visible teeth marks just above the wrist. Officials reviewed video footage before handing the three-time Asian Games medallist Tang a disqualification for unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Coach Reaction and Disqualification

Maki Tsukada, the coach for the Japanese women’s judo team, remarked that she had never encountered such an event throughout her extensive tenure in the discipline. “At tournaments like the Asian Games, there have been incidents in the past where someone gets punched in the face, or their eye swells up,” Tsukada said following the Oct 1 incident, adding that she regretted not anticipating such an occurrence.

Tsukada noted that the bite marks were clearly and firmly visible despite Maeda wearing protective tape on that part of her arm. “It looked like it was really going to bleed,” Tsukada said, though she noted it did not go as far as needing disinfection. The 31-year-old Tang seemed to challenge the ruling prior to exchanging handshakes with Maeda and departing the venue without speaking to the press.

Gold Medal Victory for Maeda

Following the disqualification, 21-year-old Maeda progressed through the tournament and ultimately claimed the gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Azhar Askhat in the final.

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“I entered this tournament with a strong determination to win gold,” Maeda said. “Preparing for a multi-sport event like this was a unique experience, but I was able to prepare properly each day and deliver my best performance.”