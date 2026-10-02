Heo Mi-mi wins judo gold at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games honoring grandmother’s dying wish

On October 1, 2026, South Korean judoka Mimi Huh captured the gold medal in the women’s 57kg division at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games held at the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, defeating Mongolia’s Ariunzaya Terbish in the final.

Fantasy & Market Impact Championship Momentum: Mimi Huh’s gold medal performance elevates her stock significantly ahead of the upcoming mixed team event on October 3, where she targets a second gold.

Mimi Huh’s gold medal performance elevates her stock significantly ahead of the upcoming mixed team event on October 3, where she targets a second gold. Olympic Trajectory: Following her silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and subsequent shoulder surgery, this victory solidifies her position as a judoka on the road to the Los Angeles Games.

Securing Gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Mimi Huh navigated the women’s 57kg bracket on October 1, 2026, without dropping a major exchange, culminating in a tactical victory in the final against Mongolia’s Ariunzaya Terbish at the Aichi International Arena. According to reporting by the Hankyoreh, Huh secured an early yuko score in the gold medal match and managed the clock through the remaining 3 minutes and 50 seconds to seal the win. The victory marked her first Asian Games appearance and her first major title since returning from left shoulder surgery following the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The path to the top of the podium required overcoming significant physical and psychological hurdles. After securing a silver medal at the Paris Games, Huh underwent her first-ever career surgery, followed by a difficult recovery phase that included a medal-less performance at the June Grand Slam in Ulaanbaatar. Addressing reporters in the mixed zone after her victory, Huh admitted she struggled with doubt during her rehabilitation. Jung Sung-sook, the head coach, embraced an emotional Huh immediately following the confirmation of the gold medal.

Honoring a Grandmother’s Final Wish in Tokyo

Born and raised in Tokyo to a Japanese mother and a Korean father, Huh began judo at the age of eight and quickly established herself as a top prospect within the Japanese junior circuit. In 2021, following the death of her grandmother, Huh made the decision to renounce her Japanese nationality and move to South Korea to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish to compete under the South Korean flag at the Olympic level. She officially joined the national team in 2022.

Tournament / Event Weight Class Result Date 2024 Paris Olympic Games Women’s 57kg Silver Medal July/August 2024 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Women’s 57kg Gold Medal October 1, 2026 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Mixed Team Upcoming October 3, 2026

Competing in Japan added an extra layer of visibility for the 24-year-old athlete, who gained broader public recognition after the Paris Olympics when historical records revealed she is a 5th-generation descendant of independence activist Heo Seok. While acknowledging the external scrutiny surrounding her heritage and the host country, Huh stated that she attempted to block out distractions to focus purely on the tactical demands of the tournament. Adhering to the same personal protocol she used in Paris, she asked her parents not to attend the venue in person to minimize competitive pressure.

Anthem Redemption and the Mixed Team Target

At the Paris Olympics, Huh memorably studied the lyrics and vocabulary of the South Korean national anthem, Aegukga, in anticipation of a podium-topping finish, though her silver medal left her unable to sing it from the highest step. In Nagoya, she successfully fulfilled that goal, singing the anthem during the medal ceremony. Reflecting on the experience to the Hankyoreh, Huh described the feeling of hearing the anthem in Japan simply as wonderful.

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The competition schedule continues on October 3, 2026, with the mixed team event. Huh expressed her intention to pass her competitive momentum to her teammates, specifically mentioning her roommate, Lee Hyun-ji, who is scheduled to compete in the women’s 78kg-plus division on October 2. Looking further ahead, Huh confirmed that her long-term competitive focus remains fixed on securing an Olympic gold medal at the Los Angeles Games.

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