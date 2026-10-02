President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow would use its entire arsenal in response to European aggression, while maintaining that Russia has no plans to attack European nations amid escalating regional tensions.

Escalating Threats and the Strategic Standoff in Eastern Europe

Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that Germany faces further hybrid attacks from Russia as he reaffirmed support for Ukraine ahead of winter. German authorities previously accused Moscow of responsibility for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport in August. Russian officials have rejected accusations of conducting hybrid campaigns involving drone and cyber operations.

Meanwhile, regional officials reported that Ukraine struck two ships linked to Russia in the Black Sea, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Regional Security and the Baltic Border

Separately, Vladimir Putin accused Baltic states of violating the rights of Russian speakers, stating that Moscow responds on humanitarian grounds within international law without detailing specific measures. This followed a Danish intelligence assessment suggesting Moscow might test NATO resolve through a limited operation near its borders.

Photo: EU Perspectives

As the conflict continues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Moscow is using force in Ukraine to eliminate a direct threat, while claiming European nations are fighting against Russia by supplying weapons to Kyiv through military assistance. Honorary chairman of Russia’s Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Sergei Karaganov suggested that Russia could further escalate the war if European support for Ukraine persists.

Asset Recovery and Ongoing Military Operations

Addressing economic matters at the Valdai Forum, Vladimir Putin indicated that Western companies could potentially recover their Russian assets if a favourable scenario materializes.