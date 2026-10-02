CAS Space and Guangzhou Lab Partner for Space Pharmaceutical Flight in 2027

CAS Space and Guangzhou Laboratory Partner for 2027 Space Pharmaceutical Tests

China’s commercial rocket company CAS Space announced a partnership with the Guangzhou Laboratory to develop and test space pharmaceutical payloads, targeting a suborbital flight validation via a reusable spacecraft in 2027. The initiative will utilize the company’s Lihong-2 launch vehicle to conduct protein and small-molecule drug crystallization experiments alongside early technical validations of space pharmaceutical equipment.

The collaboration aims to harness the unique environment of near space to address longstanding limitations in terrestrial medical research. Based in Guangzhou, the laboratory specializes in respiratory diseases, their prevention, and their control. Under the joint agreement, the laboratory will formulate scientific inquiries regarding drug crystallization, while also managing experimental design, sample handling, ground control, and result analysis.

Addressing Modern Medical Demands Through Microgravity

Xu Qiang, a lead researcher at the laboratory, explained that modern medicine faces significant demand for higher-quality structural data, more stable drug crystal forms, disease models resembling the human body, and more efficient screening tools. The microgravity environment found in space offers distinct advantages for tackling these hurdles.

The microgravity conditions assist certain proteins in forming higher-quality crystals. It also provides novel experimental frameworks for crystal form screening and particle control in small-molecule drugs. Furthermore, cells cultivated in such environments more readily form three-dimensional aggregates, which are valuable for studying complex disease mechanisms and observing drug responses.

Vehicle Development and the Growing Space Economy

The upcoming 2027 mission builds upon recent aerospace testing conducted by CAS Space. In January, the company’s Lihong-1 rocket completed its suborbital flight test mission in northwest China. The Lihong series of spacecraft are specifically engineered to support space medicine research, biomedical experiments, manufacturing, and space tourism.

Fan Na, vice president of CAS Space, emphasized the utility of near space altitudes ranging from 100 km to 200 km as an ideal experimental environment for microgravity research. The company has already established a joint space medicine lab with a hospital based on this operational concept to facilitate rapid data retrieval and accelerate the pace of new drug development.

Key Metrics of the CAS Space and Guangzhou Laboratory Initiative Project Element Details Launch Vehicle Lihong-2 reusable launch vehicle Target Flight Date 2027 suborbital flight validation Key Research Focus Protein crystallization, small-molecule drugs, 3D cell aggregates Projected Space Economy Value 1.8 trillion U.S. dollars by 2035 (World Economic Forum estimate)

These biomedical projects operate within the broader expansion of the commercial space economy, which encompasses sectors such as space breeding, space materials processing, satellite internet, and space tourism. Industry projections from the World Economic Forum estimate that the space economy will grow from 630 billion U.S. dollars in 2023 to 1.8 trillion U.S. dollars by 2035. Additional forecasts from Goldman Sachs and other institutions anticipate the space economy will grow to several trillion dollars over the next 20 years.