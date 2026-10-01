Global Markets Drop as Treasury Yields Surge and Inflation Fears Grow

Global financial markets experienced widespread pullbacks as United States and European equities dropped in tandem, driven by surging Treasury yields and escalating inflationary pressures.

Inflationary Pressures in US Manufacturing Push Treasury Yields to Highs

The macroeconomic backdrop shifting sentiment across international trading floors stems directly from fresh American factory data. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index registered at 54.5 in September, slowing slightly from 54.6 the previous month. Beneath the headline growth figure, however, raw material price metrics surged to their highest levels since May, rattling fixed-income desks.

The element preoccupying economists is the sharp rebound of the prices-paid index, which climbed to 77.9. Thomas Ryan of Capital Economics noted that while this figure sits slightly below the second-quarter average of 80, it offers little comfort to monetary policymakers tasked with reining in consumer price growth. Neel Kashkari underscored this firm stance in an interview with Bloomberg Television, stating that officials will do whatever is necessary to steer inflation back to target, though the ultimate peak for interest rates remains uncertain.

Bond markets reacted aggressively to the shifting monetary outlook. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.14%, reaching its highest level since July 2007. In stark contrast, 10-year German Bund yields eased 3 basis points down to 3.55%, while 10-year British government bond yields rose 2 basis points to 5.44%.

European Exchanges Slide as Milan Banks Lead Regional Losses

European bourses tracked the negative momentum crossing the Atlantic, with the Euro Stoxx 50 dropping 1%, Frankfurt’s DAX falling 0.6%, and Paris’s CAC 40 shedding 1.5%.

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Foreign exchange and commodity markets adjusted swiftly to the shifting interest rate differentials. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose 1.3% to 91.60 dollars per barrel. Cryptocurrency markets resisted the traditional equity sell-off, with Bitcoin rising 0.6% to 84,104 dollars.

Corporate Earnings and Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Deals at Wall Street

Corporate developments across American equities presented a mixed picture, particularly within the technology sector.

Other technology giants navigated complex operational adjustments tied to the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom. Micron Technology shares fell 2% despite issuing an optimistic quarterly outlook fueled by surging chip demand, as management warned that rising compensation costs would pressure profit margins. Meanwhile, regulatory and financial scrutiny touched several other major players:

Company Market Action / Event Financial Impact & Details Broadcom Financing Agreement Agreed to lend up to 42 billion dollars to Anthropic PBC for chip leasing operations. Amazon Energy Procurement Contracted 690 megawatts of nuclear energy from Constellation Energy Corp. in Maryland. Oracle Data Center Lease Tencent agreed to a five-year lease for data centers in Southeast Asia providing access to approximately 100,000 advanced AI chips, valued at roughly 7 billion dollars.

Other major Wall Street equities saw varied movement, with Alphabet shares declining 3.80%, Home Depot dropping 2.83%, and McDonald’s falling 4.81%. Among Nasdaq 100 leaders, Palo Alto Networks gained 5.00%, CrowdStrike Holdings rose 4.97%, Palantir Technologies increased 3.68%, and Thomson Reuters rose 2.92%, whereas Paychex recorded the steepest drop at -8.77%.

As central bankers evaluate persistent manufacturing cost pressures against tightening financial conditions, traders continue adjusting portfolios for prolonged higher borrowing costs across both sides of the Atlantic.