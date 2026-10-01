Egypt Winter Time 2026: When to Turn Back Your Clocks

Egyptians will soon see the official return of winter time as the country prepares to transition away from daylight saving time late next month. Under the provisions established by legislative framework, clocks across the nation will be turned back 60 minutes as the current schedule concludes.

The upcoming change marks the conclusion of the summer schedule that was reintroduced under state policy to optimize daylight hours and manage energy consumption. While the end of the meteorological summer months arrives earlier in the calendar, the official legal timekeeping rules mandate that the warm-weather schedule remains in place until the final week of October.

Citizens will need to adjust manual timepieces, whereas modern smartphones and internet-connected devices are expected to update automatically depending on local network settings. Authorities emphasize that the alteration affects official timekeeping without modifying the duration of daily work or educational schedules.

Official Transition Timeline for 2026

The adjustment is anchored to a specific statutory timeline. As reported by Masrawy, the summer timing structure concludes at the end of Thursday, October 29, 2026. As the clock strikes midnight into Friday, October 30, 2026, time will be wound back by one full hour.

This means that when clocks reach 12:00 midnight, they will return to 11:00 PM on Thursday night, effectively granting an extra hour to the night. The current daylight saving regime began on Friday, April 24, 2026, when clocks were advanced by 60 minutes in accordance with government regulations.

Impact on Commercial Operating Hours

Alongside the personal inconvenience of adjusting wristwatches, wall clocks, and vehicle dashboards, the time change coincides with the implementation of winter operating hours for various commercial establishments. Businesses such as retail shops, shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, and bazaars will transition to their designated winter operating schedules.

These seasonal hours dictate opening and closing times for commercial sectors across the country. Local authorities regulate these schedules to align with the adjusted daylight hours, bringing consistency to commercial activity as the winter season approaches.

Technical Preparations and Device Adjustments

While digital infrastructure handles the adjustment seamlessly, manual intervention remains necessary for non-connected appliances and mechanical timepieces. Clocks on household electronics, car dashboards, and older timepieces will require manual recalibration to prevent scheduling confusion for commuters and travelers.

Transportation networks and public schedules will operate strictly according to the new official time once the change takes effect on Friday morning. Commuters are advised to verify transit departures and appointments to account for the sixty-minute shift.

Statutory Framework and Legislative Background

The transition is governed by Law No. 24 of 2023, which reintroduced daylight saving time in Egypt after several years of suspension. Millions of citizens across the country await the official shift as the legislation specifies that the summer schedule remains in force from the final Friday of April until the conclusion of the last Thursday of October every year. In addition, the Egyptian cabinet approved the operational duration for daylight saving time spanning from the final Friday of April to the end of the last Thursday of October when the system was enacted in 2023.