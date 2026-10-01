Kim Sae-rom addresses Kim Gu-ra’s boxing revenge match proposal

Broadcaster Kim Sae-rom has addressed her historical boxing match against comedian Jo Hye-ryeon, reacting to a proposal for a 20-year anniversary revenge content piece during an appearance on MBC’s Radio Star.

During the broadcast on the 30th, Kim Gu-ra proposed that Kim Sae-rom take revenge on Jo Hye-ryeon using their past boxing match as material. The suggestion came after Kim Sae-rom shared her grievances regarding channel management and mentioned that her production company had changed several times, noting that finding a suitable production company is as difficult as finding a husband.

Channel Operation Difficulties and Kim Gu-ra’s Advice

Following Kim Sae-rom’s comments about her channel, broadcaster Park Mi-sun offered the opinion that no spouse is a perfect match and that couples adjust while living together. Kim Gu-ra added advice telling Kim Sae-rom that her expectations are too high and that she should do things that come to mind in the moment, which led to his recommendation for a boxing rematch against Jo Hye-ryeon.

In response to the recommendation, Kim Sae-rom stated that she has already gone out to learn boxing and shared that the response was not bad. Archival footage from a past holiday special was shown, featuring Kim Shin-young with a bloody nose and Kim Sae-rom fainting.

Looking Back at the 2006 Match

Kim Sae-rom reflected that she has been talking about this story for 20 years, recalling that Jo Hye-ryeon had worked hard at the time but felt very sorry toward her. Despite this, Kim Sae-rom smiled and said, I appreciate the multiple content suggestions. (The proposal for revenge content is appreciated).