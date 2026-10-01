Kim Sae-rom addresses Kim Gu-ra’s boxing revenge match proposal

Broadcaster Kim Sae-rom has addressed her historical boxing match against comedian Jo Hye-ryeon, reacting to a proposal for a 20-year anniversary revenge content piece during an appearance on MBC’s Radio Star.
During the broadcast on the 30th, Kim Gu-ra proposed that Kim Sae-rom take revenge on Jo Hye-ryeon using their past boxing match as material. The suggestion came after Kim Sae-rom shared her grievances regarding channel management and mentioned that her production company had changed several times, noting that finding a suitable production company is as difficult as finding a husband.
Channel Operation Difficulties and Kim Gu-ra’s Advice
Following Kim Sae-rom’s comments about her channel, broadcaster Park Mi-sun offered the opinion that no spouse is a perfect match and that couples adjust while living together. Kim Gu-ra added advice telling Kim Sae-rom that her expectations are too high and that she should do things that come to mind in the moment, which led to his recommendation for a boxing rematch against Jo Hye-ryeon.
In response to the recommendation, Kim Sae-rom stated that she has already gone out to learn boxing and shared that the response was not bad. Archival footage from a past holiday special was shown, featuring Kim Shin-young with a bloody nose and Kim Sae-rom fainting.
Looking Back at the 2006 Match
Kim Sae-rom reflected that she has been talking about this story for 20 years, recalling that Jo Hye-ryeon had worked hard at the time but felt very sorry toward her. Despite this, Kim Sae-rom smiled and said,
I appreciate the multiple content suggestions. (The proposal for revenge content is appreciated).
The historical match took place on the 2006 MBC Chuseok special program My Fist Cries, where Kim Sae-rom—then a supermodel who expressed confidence about pressing her 176cm height advantage—was knocked out by an opponent’s punch and carried away. A subsequent medical checkup confirmed she had no abnormalities. When the archive video aired on Radio Star, netizens responded with reactions such as
That’s really funny. (It’s really funny) and
The killer point is that he fainted. (Fainting is the kill point).