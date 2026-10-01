Refugees with disabilities lose Medicaid access, says Mustafa Rfat

As of Oct. 1, refugees and other vulnerable immigrants across the country are losing access to Medicaid because of legislation passed by Republicans last summer. The changes to “Alien Medicaid Eligibility” strip health coverage from approximately 280,000 individuals, leaving humanitarian arrivals and those with disabilities facing severe medical crises.

Mustafa Rfat, a professor of social work at the University of Nebraska at Omaha who arrived as a refugee from Iraq in 2011, has spent recent weeks receiving frantic phone calls from refugees with disabilities. Speaking with NPR, Rfat described the current atmosphere as terrorizing for families trying to secure necessary medications and treatments without their former health safety net.

The Bottom Line Coverage Cutoff: An estimated 280,000 people are losing Medicaid and CHIP coverage following changes enacted by H.R. 1.

An estimated 280,000 people are losing Medicaid and CHIP coverage following changes enacted by H.R. 1. Disproportionate Impact: Research cited by experts indicates that more than one third of refugees have at least one type of disability.

Research cited by experts indicates that more than one third of refugees have at least one type of disability. Limited Alternatives: Health policy experts warn that affected groups have few affordable options remaining, as full-price coverage on ACA marketplaces is frequently out of reach.

Lifeline Lost for Vulnerable Newcomers The policy shift specifically targets immigrants admitted to the U.S. on humanitarian grounds who are waiting to be approved for a green card. Ben D’Avanzo, senior strategist at the National Immigration Law Center, detailed the profile of those affected to NPR, noting that these are individuals who have experienced violence, fled persecution and war, and carry significant physical and mental conditions. Historically, these populations enjoyed strong, historic bipartisan support in the United States. Drishti Pillai, director of immigrant health policy at the nonpartisan health research organization KFF, told NPR that once these changes take place, the affected groups will be left with very few options for affordable, comprehensive coverage. While individuals could still buy full price coverage from ACA marketplaces, Pillai noted that such plans are often unaffordable.

Personal Toll and Research Realities For Mustafa Rfat, the loss of Medicaid strikes deeply at a personal level. Arriving in 2011 with a severe chronic condition that affects his spine called ankylosing spondylitis, Rfat could barely walk and had missed his medications for a long time. He credited Medicaid as a lifeline that allowed him to navigate early hurdles, learn English, and eventually earn a doctorate. Rfat pointed out that the physical toll of war and lengthy stays in refugee camps naturally elevate health needs among this demographic. Simple medical conditions frequently become serious and complex before arrivals ever reach American soil. In response to the legislative changes, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services stated to NPR that they are enacting the law passed by Congress working with states to accurately implement the policy, though they did not address specific outcomes for refugees living with disabilities.

Medicaid Policy Impact on Vulnerable Immigrants Metric / Detail Reported Figure / Status Estimated Individuals Losing Coverage 280,000 people Effective Date of Policy Change Oct. 1 Key Affected Populations Refugees and asylum seekers Primary Source of Analysis KFF Health News