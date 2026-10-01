Pete Davidson Slams Online Backlash Against Ariana Grande’s Appearance

Pete Davidson Slams Social Media Body Shaming Directed at Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson has condemned the intense online criticism surrounding his former fiancée Ariana Grande’s appearance, calling the relentless body shaming “not cool” and “f***** up” during an interview with Variety. Davidson reflected on Grande’s resilience and their past relationship, offering public commentary on the sustained public scrutiny the singer has faced.

The Takeaways From Davidson’s Variety Interview Direct Condemnation: Davidson explicitly defended Grande against social media commenters who have obsessively picked apart her physical appearance.

Davidson explicitly defended Grande against social media commenters who have obsessively picked apart her physical appearance. Public Retreat: Grande’s remarks arrive as the singer steps back from public engagements following the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine Tour in September.

Variety Interview Reveals Comedian’s Stance on Harassment

In a conversation with Variety, Davidson addressed the months of online chatter regarding Grande’s weight and physical appearance. The comedian, who has experienced the same over his own appearance and personal life, made it clear that the digital discourse crossed a line.

“I don’t like it at all. It’s not cool,” Davidson told Variety. “She’s a really strong person — I’ve witnessed it — and I don’t understand it. She knows how to handle this stuff though. She’s been around. So she’ll be OK, but I think it’s f***** up.”

Grande has faced a fresh wave of public speculation and unsolicited commentary following the release of her “Petal” music video and the viral spread of images from her public appearances. Eating disorder care providers have noted that the relentless online discourse around celebrity bodies frequently causes secondary distress among vulnerable patients, amplifying concerns raised by advocates who urge greater digital etiquette.

Timeline of Public Milestones for Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Year Event Context 2014 First Met at SNL Grande appeared as the musical guest while Davidson made his debut. 2018 Engagement and Split Began dating in May, got engaged in June, and ended the relationship by October. 2018 Thank U, Next Grande released her hit single referencing Davidson and other past partners.

Reflecting on Thank U, Next and Their 2018 Romance

Beyond addressing the online abuse directed at his ex-fiancée, Davidson also looked back at their 2018 romance and its aftermath. The pair initially crossed paths in 2014 when Grande performed on Saturday Night Live, before reconnecting romantically in May 2018. Their relationship moved rapidly, culminating in a June engagement before they parted ways that October.

Photo: yahoo.com

When asked about being referenced in Grande’s single “Thank U, Next” — which also named Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller — Davidson offered a lighthearted quip. “There should be a group for us,” Davidson joked to Variety regarding men who have inspired breakup anthems. He added that while they are not actively texting, he maintains a view of his former partner: “I think Ariana’s f***** cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl.”

Eternal Sunshine Tour Concludes Amidst Public Step Back

Davidson’s remarks coincide with a quieter period for Grande, who officially wrapped up her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1. A representative for the singer confirmed to People that she planned to take an extended break from public-facing press to step back from ongoing public scrutiny. That decision notably included stepping away from a planned West End revival appearance in Sunday In The Park With George, prompting co-star Jonathan Bailey to also step back in support.

Photo: thepinknews.com

Meanwhile, Davidson remains busy with his own entertainment slate, currently promoting a dramatic role in David Leitch’s heist film How to Rob a Bank, slated for a November 13 theatrical release.