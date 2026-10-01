New Feathered Dinosaur Discovery Reveals Flight Evolved Twice

Measuring just over 22 inches in length, the 57-centimeter-long Norellraptor barsboldi lived during the Cretaceous period in north-eastern China, carrying skeletal and plumage features that challenge long-held assumptions about how modern birds took to the skies.

Fossil Discovery Upends Early Flight Models

Analysis of its bones indicates the animal had not yet finished growing when it died.

While the fossilized feathers are less well-preserved than the underlying skeletal structure, researchers observed flight-related plumage adorning its forelimbs and tail. The rest of the body was covered in straight, simple feathers.

Contrasting Developmental Trajectories in Paraves

Paleontologist Xuri Wang of the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences and his colleagues described the fossil in a paper published in Nature Communications. Their anatomical examination reveals that the development of the dinosaur’s forearm—its wing—stopped much earlier in its life cycle.

This trajectory represents the exact reverse of what scientists observe in modern, flying birds.

Norellraptor belongs to Paraves, a wider clade of theropod dinosaurs that includes birds. However, its specific placement within the Paraves family tree complicates the traditional evolutionary narrative. Because both microraptors and birds developed the capacity for flight, researchers historically assumed they inherited the trait from a single flying ancestor.

The Case for Independent Aerial Origins

The new anatomical data challenges that single-origin hypothesis. The unique position of Norellraptor suggests that flight may have arisen at least twice independently.

The structural steps the dinosaur followed to achieve aerial locomotion differed significantly from the path taken by avian ancestors. The research team points to distinct developmental sequences along the two lineages.

Convergent Evolution Across Prehistoric Ecosystems

Wang and co-authors wrote in their study that the findings “dismiss a shared developmental pattern driving the evolution of the flying dinosaurs and support multiple and independent selective regimes at the origin of the winged taxa in Paraves.”

This pattern points toward convergent evolution within the Paraves group. Much like modern whales and fish, which developed swimming fins through completely separate evolutionary trajectories, these dinosaurs appear to have reached a similar aerodynamic outcome via entirely different developmental blueprints.

Scientific Caution and Future Phylogenetics

Despite the implications of the new fossil, paleontologists emphasize that a single specimen cannot completely rewrite evolutionary history. Additional fossil evidence and broader phylogenetic datasets will be required before the scientific community reaches a consensus on whether microraptors evolved flight entirely apart from birds.

As the authors noted in their published findings, “Microraptorines have been advocated as models for investigating the origin and evolution of the avian flight. Yet, the evolutionary relationships between the flight apparatus of birds and the purported aerial adaptations of the microraptorines are controversial from both functional and phylogenetic perspectives.”