Matt Kean criticises NSW approval of Hunter Valley coal mine

New South Wales authorities have approved the largest coalmining expansion in the state’s history for Yancoal and Glencore , extending the Hunter Valley Operations mine until 2045.

Economic Trade-Offs and Regional Employment Projections

The Independent Planning Commission handed down its decision to greenlight the project after receiving more than 10,000 public submissions. While 98% of the project’s emissions are classified as “Scope 3” greenhouse gases generated overseas, the commission maintained that local economic support outweighed regional and global environmental impacts. NSW Labor Premier Chris Minns defended the approval on 2GB radio, emphasizing that the development props up thousands of direct and indirect jobs and generates royalties and taxation revenue.

However, that economic defense faces scrutiny from federal climate advisers. Matt Kean, chair of the Climate Change Authority and former NSW treasurer and energy minister, criticized the planning commission for failing to quantify the economic cost of climate change linked to burning the Hunter Valley coal. Kean pointed to a United Nations Environment Programme report indicating global heating is heading past the 1.5°C threshold agreed upon in the 2015 Paris Agreement, warning that climate-related disasters could cost Australians at least $73 billion annually by 2060.