Matt Kean criticises NSW approval of Hunter Valley coal mine

Hunter Valley Operations Mine Expansion Approved Until 2045 Amid Climate Warning
New South Wales authorities have approved the largest coalmining expansion in the state’s history for Yancoal and Glencore, extending the Hunter Valley Operations mine until 2045.
The Bottom Line
- Production Timeline: The Hunter Valley Operations expansion secures operations out to 2045, extracting approximately 429 million tonnes of coal.
- Emissions Impact: The planning commission acknowledged roughly 98% of the emissions from the Hunter Valley project are “scope 3” emissions generated by burning coal in importing countries.
- Economic Justification: The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission balanced global emissions against local benefits, citing an average of 1,311 jobs over the project life and vital government royalties.
Economic Trade-Offs and Regional Employment Projections
The Independent Planning Commission handed down its decision to greenlight the project after receiving more than 10,000 public submissions. While 98% of the project’s emissions are classified as “Scope 3” greenhouse gases generated overseas, the commission maintained that local economic support outweighed regional and global environmental impacts. NSW Labor Premier Chris Minns defended the approval on 2GB radio, emphasizing that the development props up thousands of direct and indirect jobs and generates royalties and taxation revenue.
However, that economic defense faces scrutiny from federal climate advisers. Matt Kean, chair of the Climate Change Authority and former NSW treasurer and energy minister, criticized the planning commission for failing to quantify the economic cost of climate change linked to burning the Hunter Valley coal. Kean pointed to a United Nations Environment Programme report indicating global heating is heading past the 1.5°C threshold agreed upon in the 2015 Paris Agreement, warning that climate-related disasters could cost Australians at least $73 billion annually by 2060.
Financial Data and Emissions Mitigation Framework
|Project Metric
|Reported Figure
|Projected Mine Life Extension
|19 Years (Out to 2045)
|Total Coal Extraction Volume
|429 Million Tonnes
|Average Project Lifespan Employment
|1,311 Jobs
To navigate regulatory hurdles, the planning commission attached specific conditions to the approval. Operators must prepare a Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Plan within six months in consultation with the NSW Environment Protection Authority. This framework requires Yancoal and Glencore to target Scope 1 fugitive emissions, reduce Scope 2 emissions from purchased electricity, and adopt renewable energy sources for mine development within four years.
Furthermore, the commission imposed restrictions attempting to limit coal exports to jurisdictions that are party to the Paris Agreement or maintain equivalent policies, such as Taiwan. The federal Safeguard Mechanism covers domestic emissions but addresses less than 2% of Hunter Valley Operations’ total emissions because overseas combustion is excluded.
Political Friction Ahead of COP31 Negotiations
The approval arrives at a sensitive diplomatic juncture for the federal government.
International and regional groups remain vocal. Pacific campaigners from 350.org warned that domestic approvals carry direct consequences for frontline nations experiencing severe droughts, floods, and temperature spikes.
Climate impacts are not considered grounds to block a development under national legislation.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.