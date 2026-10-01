BBC One Launches Second Series of The Celebrity Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Bursts From a Casket as Celebrity Traitors Returns to BBC One

The second series of BBC One’s high-stakes reality hit The Celebrity Traitors launched on Thursday, October 1, at 8pm, bringing 21 famous faces to Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

The Bottom Line The Premise: Twenty-one celebrities compete at Ardross Castle for up to £100,000 for charity, navigating a game of deception overseen by Claudia Winkleman. The Fallout: Comedian James Acaster became so distressed during filming that cameras were briefly paused, highlighting the extreme tension of the Scottish Highlands competition.

The Gothic Welcome at Ardross Castle and Star-Studded Lineup

The tone for the latest season was set early as Claudia Winkleman sprang fully formed from a casket and adjusted her fringe, greeted by gasps from contestants including Joe Lycett. The gothic melodrama of the launch saw model Jerry Hall croak “Wowwww!” as the casket doors swung back to reveal the host in all-black attire with a frothing white ruff. The 21 celebrity participants include Michael Sheen, Ross Kemp, presenter Maya Jama, and Bella Ramsey.

Additional famous faces joining the Ardross Castle roster include Miranda Hart—who noted the physical challenges of the game while managing fatigue linked to her Lyme disease diagnosis—alongside former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Richard E Grant, Sharon Rooney, singer James Blunt, and Myha’la. The diverse ensemble also features Jerry Hall as the oldest contestant at 70, comedian Joanne McNally, comics James Acaster, Romesh Ranganathan, and Rob Beckett, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Professor Hannah Fry, Sebastian Croft, and King Kenny.

Paranoia Grips Ross Kemp and Comedians Plan Their Strategy

Ross Kemp emerged as an immediate standout for his off-the-charts paranoia, flipping his wig twice after benign interactions led him to conclude he had been targeted for a murder in plain sight. Meanwhile, James Blunt reported for duty dressed in a beige jacket with a tie-knot larger than his royalties check. Joanne McNally declared that she and her fellow comedians are “more than willing to throw each other under the bus,” adopting a strategy of performative stupidity to keep their heads down.

Photo: The Guardian

Contestants filled the Ardross Castle pews, with Sebastian Croft pausing to genuflect before continuing down the aisle—a classic example of how quickly the format triggers suspicion over everyday behavior. Beneath the humor, however, the psychological toll proved heavy. James Acaster became so distraught during one scene that fellow contestants asked for cameras to stop rolling so he could collect himself.

Richard E Grant Incites Chaos as the First Traitors Are Chosen

The selection of the initial Traitors delivered an immediate stumble for the saboteurs. Maya Jama struggled initially with the concept of randomly offing her peers, while Richard E Grant suffered temporary insanity by openly revealing to fellow contestants that he was indeed a Traitor before spending the rest of the episode backpedaling. Jama and Grant were the two individuals initially handed the cloak of secrecy.

Photo: RTE.ie

The Celebrity Traitors Series Overview Detail Production Fact Premiere Date Thursday, October 1, at 8pm on BBC One Location Ardross Castle, Scottish Highlands Prize Fund Up to £100,000 for charity Contestant Count 21 famous participants Host Claudia Winkleman

Unresolved Alliances and Lingering Questions in the Highlands

As the contestants settle into the sprawling estate, foundational relationships and tactical alliances remain fragile. Seeds have been planted—such as whether Jerry Hall’s demeanor is perceived as bossy, or if James Blunt can reinvent himself as a national hero—but it remains entirely unverified whether these dynamics will stabilize or collapse under the mounting pressure of round-table banishments and nocturnal eliminations.