The Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 kicks off its eagerly awaited run on BBC iPlayer with Episode 1 airing on October 1 at 8pm BST, followed immediately by Episode 2 on October 2 at 8pm BST. Moving away from batch uploads, the BBC is rolling out new episodes weekly on Thursdays and Fridays ahead of the series finale.

Essential Takeaways for BBC Viewers Release Schedule: Episodes 1 and 2 drop on BBC iPlayer on October 1 and October 2 at 8pm BST respectively, breaking from the traditional multi-episode drop format.

Episodes 1 and 2 drop on BBC iPlayer on October 1 and October 2 at 8pm BST respectively, breaking from the traditional multi-episode drop format. The Scottish Highlands Cast: The brand new roster features high-profile personalities including Amol Rajan, Bella Ramsey, James Acaster, James Blunt, Jerry Hall, and Michael Sheen.

The brand new roster features high-profile personalities including Amol Rajan, Bella Ramsey, James Acaster, James Blunt, Jerry Hall, and Michael Sheen. International Viewing: Fans in the US, Australia, and overseas will need to wait for regional streaming partners like Peacock or Paramount+, or utilize a VPN for BBC iPlayer access.

Inside the Highland Castle: The Star-Studded Season 2 Lineup

As the faithful and the traitors prepare to clash under the watchful eye of host Claudia Winkleman, the BBC has assembled a remarkably eclectic ensemble for this sophomore run. Headlining the Scottish Highlands expedition are actors Bella Ramsey, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Rooney, Myha’la, Julie Hesmondhalgh, and Sebastian Croft. They are joined by a sharp comedic contingent featuring James Acaster, Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett, and Romesh Ranganathan.

CAST REVEAL: The Celebrity Traitors – Series 2 🤩🤩🤩 – BBC

The cultural footprint of the series expands further with journalists and broadcasters Amol Rajan, Maya Jama, Ross Kemp, and Professor Hannah Fry. Winkleman returns to helm the psychological warfare, with promotional trailers indicating the host has plenty of devious new mechanics up her sleeve.

The Weekly Rollout Strategy and Episode Schedule

Unlike previous iterations that favored rapid-fire binge releases, the BBC is maintaining a deliberate, suspense-building cadence for this celebrity edition. Rather than dropping the entire season at once, episodes are arriving across a staggered weekly schedule on Thursdays and Fridays. UK licence-fee payers can stream directly on BBC iPlayer, while international audiences face a familiar geographic bottleneck.

Celebrity Traitors Season 2 Line Up REVEALED

Viewers located in the United States, Australia, and international territories must await dedicated local streaming home announcements—such as Peacock in the US or Paramount+ in Australia—or look toward authorized VPN solutions to follow the deception live alongside British broadcast schedules.

Episode Broadcast Date Time (BST) Episode 1 October 1 8:00 PM Episode 2 October 2 8:00 PM Episode 3 October 8 8:00 PM Episode 4 October 9 8:00 PM Episode 5 October 15 8:00 PM Episode 6 October 16 8:00 PM Episode 7 October 22 8:00 PM Episode 8 October 23 8:00 PM Episode 9 October 29 8:00 PM Episode 10 October 30 8:00 PM

What This Means for Global Reality TV

Whether you are rooting for the comedians to outwit the seasoned actors or waiting to see which broadcaster cracks first under Winkleman’s scrutiny, the psychological games are officially back in session. Drop your predictions in the comments below—who are you backing to sniff out the traitors first?