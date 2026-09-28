Stevie Wonder Releases Unheard Songs from ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ for 50th Anniversary

Stevie Wonder has surprise-released a four-track EP featuring previously unheard recordings from the 1976 sessions of his seminal masterpiece, Songs in the Key of Life. The release, timed to the album’s 50th anniversary, includes tracks like “It’s Easier” and “I’m Into Livin’,” offering a rare glimpse into the legendary sessions.

Stevie Wonder Unlocks the Vault: Four Lost Songs from the ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ Era

The Bottom Line: What Fans Need to Know

The Vault Opens: Four fully produced, previously unreleased tracks—”It’s Easier,” “My Life Story of Love,” “I Can See the Sun in Late December,” and “I’m Into Livin’”—are now available on all major streaming platforms.

Four fully produced, previously unreleased tracks—”It’s Easier,” “My Life Story of Love,” “I Can See the Sun in Late December,” and “I’m Into Livin’”—are now available on all major streaming platforms. A Half-Century Legacy: The release honors the 50th anniversary of Songs in the Key of Life, which debuted on September 28, 1976, and remains a cornerstone of American soul music.

The release honors the 50th anniversary of Songs in the Key of Life, which debuted on September 28, 1976, and remains a cornerstone of American soul music. Tour Anticipation: The EP serves as a prelude to Wonder’s upcoming world tour, where he plans to perform the original double album in its entirety, starting October 13 in Birmingham, UK.

The Anatomy of a Lost Masterpiece

The four tracks released this weekend are not mere demos; they are polished, fully realized compositions that capture Wonder at the absolute zenith of his creative powers. The production features the signature “sunlit” soul arrangements that defined the 1976 double album, utilizing a sophisticated blend of organic instrumentation and the futuristic synth-bass textures that Wonder helped pioneer. According to the artist, these songs were never intended to be “add-ons” to the original 21-track behemoth. Instead, they represent the emotional and musical discovery that defined that specific period of his life. The tracks were mixed by the original session engineers, John Fischbach and Gary O. Adante, ensuring the sonic integrity matches the warmth of the original 1976 master tapes.

It’s Easier

Production Credits and Personnel

The EP features a reunion of sorts, with legendary backing vocalists like Thelma Houston and Deniece Williams contributing to “I’m Into Livin’.” The collaborative spirit of the original sessions is further evidenced by a co-writing credit for former Supremes member Susaye Greene on “My Life Story of Love.”

Song Title Primary Style Notable Contribution It’s Easier Bossa Nova-esque Bass by Nathan Watts My Life Story of Love Quintessential Wonder Co-written with Susaye Greene I Can See the Sun in Late December Slow Jazz Ballad Nostalgic optimism theme I’m Into Livin’ Squelchy Funk Vocals: Houston, Williams, Brewer

The “Fo’FiftyFo'” Connection

The timing of the release—4:54 a.m. PDT—is a deliberate nod to the original 1976 sessions. The session wrap time was often marked by bassist Nathan Watts shouting “Fo’FiftyFo’,” an in-joke that became a permanent fixture of Wonder’s studio lore.

Looking Ahead to the Arena Tour

The release arrives just as fans are scrambling for seats on his upcoming tour. With the original album’s legendary status—often cited as one of the greatest records ever made—the demand has been intense. As one fan noted when attempting to book tickets for the New York City date, the scale of interest is immense, with queues reaching hundreds of thousands deep. As Wonder prepares to take these songs to stages in the UK, Europe, and the US, the question remains whether these new tracks will be integrated into the live setlist. For now, the EP stands as a testament to the fact that even 50 years later, the well of Wonder’s creativity remains remarkably deep. How do these four tracks change your perspective on the original Songs in the Key of Life? Are they the missing pieces of the puzzle, or do they simply remind us that Stevie Wonder was operating on a level no one else could touch? Share your thoughts below.