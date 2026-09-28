Chris Hipkins Pledges to Restore Pay Equity in First 100 Days

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has committed to reversing recent pay equity law changes within the first 100 days of a new Labour government, directing his message to a packed community hall in Spreydon, Christchurch.

Chris Hipkins Sets 100-Day Timeline to Reverse Pay Equity Changes

Speaking to a crowd of close to 200 attendees on Monday night, Hipkins addressed an enthusiastic audience that spilled out the doors. The campaign stop followed Labour’s official campaign launch a day prior, where leadership promised “plenty more fire” heading into the election.

A Direct Pledge to Care and Support Workers

The strongest reaction of the evening arrived when a support worker questioned Labour’s stance on restoring pay equity. Hipkins delivered a sharp critique of the current administration’s legislative actions regarding workforce compensation.

He added that once the repeal is enacted, care and support workers will be prioritized for immediate settlement discussions.

When a 13-year-old girl asked what his government would do to support women and girls in New Zealand, Hipkins reiterated that restoring pay equity remains the most important thing.

Framing the Election Around the Cost of Living

Positioning the upcoming vote squarely as a cost-of-living election, Hipkins maintained that the country "cannot afford three more years of this government." Beyond pay equity, the Labour leader outlined core policy pillars designed to win over voters, including the SolarSaver programme, the apprenticeship boost, and initiatives targeting student loan debt.

For roughly an hour, attendees engaged in a broad question-and-answer session touching on healthcare, housing, artificial intelligence, and local government. Immediate public feedback from the event highlighted a strong resonance with the party’s messaging. A Christchurch Hospital nurse remarked that Hipkins restored a sense of human leadership, while another attendee expressed renewed hope in the Labour Party’s direction.

Addressing fiscal responsibility, Hipkins noted that Labour will explain how its spending commitments will be funded after the government opens its books, requiring the party to finalize its fiscal calculations.