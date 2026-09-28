Welsh Hospital Closes Wards Following Scabies Outbreak

Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli has restricted visitors and closed two wards following a scabies outbreak declared on Sunday, according to the Hywel Dda University Health Board. Sharon Daniel, executive director of nursing, quality and patient experience, confirmed that direct action is underway to treat patients, staff, and contacts while deep cleaning the affected areas.

Prince Philip Hospital closes wards due to scabies outbreak What is happening: Prince Philip Hospital has restricted visitors and closed two wards due to a confirmed outbreak of scabies.

Prince Philip Hospital has restricted visitors and closed two wards due to a confirmed outbreak of scabies. How it spreads: The condition is transmitted via prolonged skin-to-skin contact or shared bedding and clothing, not through poor hygiene.

The condition is transmitted via prolonged skin-to-skin contact or shared bedding and clothing, not through poor hygiene. Action required: Affected households must be treated simultaneously with over-the-counter cream or lotion, while washing all bedding and clothing at 60 degrees Celsius.

Ward Closures and Infection Control at Prince Philip Hospital

The Hywel Dda health board announced that two wards at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, were closed due to infection, with visitor restrictions implemented to limit further transmission. Sharon Daniel stated that the health board is taking direct action to treat patients, staff, and contacts, alongside undertaking deep cleaning of the wards in line with infection prevention control measures.

While a number of cases are currently being managed across healthcare and community settings within the health board’s area—which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire—officials emphasize that the risk to the wider public remains low. Planned care appointments that may be impacted are being addressed directly by the health board, though services provided by the Minor Injury Unit remain unaffected.

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Clinical Characteristics and Transmission Dynamics of Scabies

Scabies is a highly contagious skin infestation caused by microscopic mites that burrow under the skin. Unlike bed bugs, these mites are not visible to the human eye, and acquiring them is not caused by poor hygiene. The primary symptom is itching, particularly severe at night, accompanied by a raised rash or spots that can spread across the body.

Transmission requires prolonged skin-to-skin contact or the sharing of contaminated items such as bedding and clothing among partners and household members.

Treatment requirements and health board monitoring efforts

Every person within an affected household must undergo treatment simultaneously to prevent a cycle of re-infestation. All bedding and clothing must be washed at 60 degrees Celsius on the first day of treatment, or sealed in a bag for at least three days until the mites die.

The Hywel Dda University Health Board continues to monitor the situation across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire. Hospital leadership has expressed gratitude to the public and staff for their cooperation as infection control measures remain in place to eradicate the infestation and restore full operational capacity to the affected wards at Prince Philip Hospital.