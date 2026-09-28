Ron Schutz challenges Keith Ellison on fraud record in AG race

Republican attorney general candidate Ron Schutz is challenging incumbent Keith Ellison on his record regarding fraud investigations, a focal point in a race that polls suggest is becoming increasingly competitive. As the November election approaches, the contest has centered on the attorney general’s office’s effectiveness in addressing state social service fraud and its role in legal challenges against federal administrations.

For the first time in 60 years, political analysts observe that a Republican challenger may have a viable path to the Minnesota attorney general’s office. A recent poll from KSTP/Survey USA indicates that Schutz holds a slight lead over Ellison, though a significant portion of moderate voters remain undecided. The race has drawn substantial financial support, with campaign reports showing millions of dollars in spending from both sides and independent groups.

during an interview

Fraud investigations and conviction claims

Schutz, who spent 39 years as an attorney and partner at the law firm Robins Kaplan, has made combating fraud a central theme of his campaign. He has specifically criticized the current administration’s handling of major cases, including the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scandal. Schutz contends that the state’s reported success metrics are misleading, arguing that many cases labeled as successful outcomes do not result in formal criminal convictions. “With stays of adjudication, there is no conviction; there are 214 of those cases that they looked at where there was no conviction,” Schutz stated.

Ellison’s office maintains a different perspective on its record. A spokesperson for the attorney general disputed the claim that there have been no convictions under his watch regarding Medicaid fraud. According to data from the office, the Medicaid unit has secured 340 Medicaid fraud convictions over the past seven years. Most recently, the office reached an $18.5 million settlement with the Minnesota firm Partners in Nutrition.

Photo: mprnews.org

Legal challenges against federal administrations

The role of the attorney general in filing lawsuits against federal administrations has also emerged as a significant point of contention. Ellison has defended his record of suing the Trump administration more than 73 times, asserting that these actions were necessary to protect federal funding for the state. He estimates that these legal efforts secured over $7.3 billion in federal money for Minnesota that had been previously withheld. Ellison reports that in 45 of these cases, he achieved a win or a preliminary injunction, while six were lost and 20 remain ongoing.

Schutz has questioned the strategic value of these lawsuits, suggesting that they often originate from attorneys general in other states rather than addressing local Minnesota concerns. “I have questions about the lawsuits that every Minnesotan should be asking, which is why does the California attorney general tell Keith Ellison, ‘Hop on board this lawsuit that we are going to Rhode Island.’ These cases are not filed here,” Schutz said. Political observers note that the use of the attorney general’s office for federal litigation is a common tactic, with data from Ballotpedia showing that Republican attorneys general sued the Biden administration 133 times during his term.

Ron Schutz Sharing The Truth About Keith Ellison

Prosecutorial priorities and state cases

Beyond fraud and federal litigation, Schutz has advocated for the attorney general’s office to become a more active participant in criminal prosecutions statewide. The office under Ellison has handled high-profile cases, such as the prosecution of Derek Chauvin and the 2022 murder case of Zaria McKeever. The latter case became a political issue when Governor Tim Walz reassigned the prosecution from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty to Ellison’s office, following disagreement over the handling of the case in juvenile court.

As the election nears, the candidates continue to define the stakes for voters. Larry Jacobs, a political scientist at the University of Minnesota, noted that the election effectively serves as a referendum on either the current administration’s record on fraud or broader national political trends involving Donald Trump. While Ellison maintains support among younger voters and moderates in urban areas, he has faced challenges in expanding his reach to other parts of the state.

The next major public appearance for the incumbent is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3, on WCCO Sunday Morning. The outcome of the race remains contingent on the behavior of the approximately 21 percent of moderate voters who remain undecided, according to recent polling. This information is provided for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute professional legal or political advice.