Benjamin Satterley, Wrestler Known as Pac, Dies at Age 40

Benjamin Satterley, the professional wrestler known as Pac, died Sunday in Illinois at age 40. Satterley was found dead hours after he had wrestled for the All Elite Wrestling National Championship at All Out.

The Des Plaines Police Department stated there were no indications of foul play, and the circumstances surrounding the death were not deemed suspicious. According to police, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. 911 audio cited by the California Post indicated that Satterley was found passed out outside of a CAVA restaurant at around 4 p.m. local time, and an official who arrived on the scene reported he was dead on arrival.

Benjamin Satterley, aka Pro Wrestler Pac, Dead at 40

Wrestling Career and Achievements

Satterley, a native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, began his career in 2004. He signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 as one of the organization’s first signees. During his tenure with AEW, he held multiple championships, including serving as a two-time trios champion and the inaugural all-Atlantic champion.

Before his time in AEW, Satterley wrestled in WWE under the name Adrian Neville. In WWE, he became a two-time cruiserweight champion, an NXT champion, and a two-time NXT tag team champion.

Tributes from the Wrestling Community

All Elite Wrestling announced the death late Sunday, stating, All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac.

AEW owner Tony Khan paid tribute on X, writing, Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue.