Alfred Hui Opens New North Point Dental Clinic with 7-Figure Investment

Singer and dentist Alfred Hui marked his seventeen-year career milestone by launching a new dental clinic in North Point, partnering with his medical doctor sister, Hui Min-yee, while maintaining his dual career path in the entertainment industry. The grand opening event outside the North Point location drew massive public and industry attention last month, with the street packed with flower baskets from entertainment peers. Hui attended the ceremony in a dark suit alongside his family. During the traditional lion dance ritual, he caught the lettuce tossed out by the lion—a cultural symbol signifying incoming wealth—before leading guests inside for a tour of the treatment rooms. Actor Kenny Wong was among the industry figures who sent floral arrangements bearing congratulatory messages praising Hui’s professional skill. Media footage captured outside the venue also showed Hui’s parents seated comfortably inside the newly renovated space, alongside his sister, Hui Min-yee, who joined him to receive the traditional festive blessing. The thirty-eight-year-old artist first entered the public eye in 2009 through the television singing competition The SuperVoice, maintaining his dual identity as both a recording artist and a registered dentist ever since. Hui balanced late-night recording sessions and weekend music obligations with grueling clinical hours throughout his studies at the University of Hong Kong, eventually qualifying as a dentist in 2012. The seven-figure investment poured into the North Point clinic represents a significant expansion of his healthcare footprint, designed to house advanced diagnostic and procedural equipment. While maintaining an active presence in Hong Kong’s pop music scene, Hui continues to manage regular clinical responsibilities, drawing frequent engagement from fans and patients on social media who joke about the unique prospect of receiving dental care from a prominent singer.

Family Background and Professional Achievements Across Generations

The Hui family represents a prominent professional background spanning multiple sectors. Hui’s father, Hui Yee-yung, built a successful trading enterprise and holds property assets valued at over 100 million Hong Kong dollars alongside active participation in racing syndicates such as the Winning Duke group.

Alongside Alfred and his sister Hui Min-yee—who holds qualifications from the Royal College of Surgeons and prior clinical experience at Matilda International Hospital—the family includes two other siblings excelling outside entertainment. His second sister maintains a career in the banking sector, while his brother, former lawyer Hui Wing-hang, transitioned into investment banking and is married to former model and actress A.Lin (Pui Yan). Hui himself noted that his path into dentistry was heavily influenced by family precedent, sparked initially by observing his siblings pursue medicine, accounting, and law before following his uncle, a member of the University of Hong Kong’s inaugural dental cohort, into the dental profession.