Phoenix Weather: Temperatures Climb Toward 100 Degrees Next Week

A dry and stable weather pattern is settling across Arizona and the broader American West, bringing an end to recent rain chances and pushing regional temperatures steadily upward as the weekend approaches. Valley residents experienced morning temperatures in the 60s warming to the low 90s, with a forecast high of 93 degrees recorded for October 1st, according to AZFamily.

That high sits two degrees below the seasonal average for the date in Phoenix. However, meteorologists report that a strong ridge of high pressure is building over the region, effectively driving rain chances down to zero for at least the next week while clearing the skies.

As the high-pressure system strengthens, daytime temperatures will climb across the metropolitan area. Forecasters project highs reaching approximately 95 degrees on Friday and Saturday, before moving up to roughly 97 degrees from Sunday through Tuesday. By next Wednesday and Thursday, strengthening high pressure is expected to push readings right near the 100-degree mark.

Wind Patterns and Gust Forecasts

Beyond the rising heat, the positioning of the upper-level ridge will influence local wind patterns. Easterly winds are set to pick up across Arizona starting Friday and continuing through Monday.

During this period, easterly wind gusts reaching up to 25 miles per hour are anticipated within the Valley. These breezy conditions will accompany the dry, clear weather regime as it solidifies over the region through the upcoming week.

Temperature Progression Overview

Day Forecast High Conditions Friday & Saturday ~95°F Dry, clear, easterly gusts up to 25 mph Sunday – Tuesday ~97°F Dry, quiet pattern continues Wednesday & Thursday ~100°F Strengthening high pressure

The transition into this warmer, rain-free cycle marks a departure from earlier autumn conditions as high pressure remains anchored over the western states.