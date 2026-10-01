New California Laws Aim to Protect Immigrants and Limit ICE Tactics

California lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom approved a package of immigration bills and measures designed to disrupt the federal deportation program, limit local and state cooperation with federal immigration agents, and establish civil liability for federal agents.

California Targets Federal Deportation Operations

Democratic lawmakers in California advanced at least two dozen legislative proposals this year to restrict federal immigration operations across the state. The federal government has detained more than 38,000 people in California since February 2025 under what is described as the largest planned deportation program in United States history.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed these measures into law to confront the expanding federal enforcement actions. “Se trata de asumir la responsabilidad donde el gobierno federal ha fallado a nuestras comunidades,” Newsom stated. “Seguiremos protegiendo a nuestra gente, defendiendo el estado de derecho y dejando claro que si el gobierno federal opera en California, le exigiremos responsabilidades.”

New Restrictions on Enforcement Tactics and Detention Facilities

The legislative package includes AB 2760, which bans local, state, and federal law enforcement officers from using electric shock-capable gloves to subdue individuals. This measure takes effect next year and remains in force until 2030. Lawmakers introduced the restriction following the deployment of such devices against people deemed aggressive.

Additional measures address operations inside detention facilities and protest responses. The state approved SB 937, which prohibits law enforcement from using stun grenades to disperse protests, a tactic police previously utilized against demonstrations, according to sources.

Furthermore, lawmakers passed a series of bills targeting accountability within detention infrastructure:

SB 747 (Ley No Kings): Allows civil lawsuits against federal agents for alleged civil rights violations, bridging the gap left by traditional Bivens actions.

Allows civil lawsuits against federal agents for alleged civil rights violations, bridging the gap left by traditional Bivens actions. SB 942: Establishes a bill of rights for detained immigrants, guaranteeing access to medical care and healthy food.

Establishes a bill of rights for detained immigrants, guaranteeing access to medical care and healthy food. SB 1399: Expands state agency powers to investigate conditions inside immigration detention facilities.

Expands state agency powers to investigate conditions inside immigration detention facilities. SB 423: Forces government agencies to disclose emergency call logs from detention centers following investigations into alleged sexual assaults at the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

Forces government agencies to disclose emergency call logs from detention centers following investigations into alleged sexual assaults at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. AB 1807: Prohibits federal immigration agents from using state-owned property.

Prohibits federal immigration agents from using state-owned property. AB 1806: Requires state prosecutors to investigate shootings involving federal immigration agents.

Legal Battles and Opposing Perspectives

Key Immigration Measures and Legislative Intent in California Bill Number Primary Action Stated Intent AB 2760 Bans electric shock gloves Eliminates specific physical subdual tactics by law enforcement SB 747 Creates civil liability for federal agents Closes accountability gaps for constitutional violations SB 942 & SB 1399 Detainee rights and state investigations Improves facility oversight, medical access, and nutrition AB 1806 Mandates state prosecution investigations Ensures independent oversight of federal agent shootings

The legislative push has drawn sharp opposition from law enforcement agencies. Dozens of police organizations across California argue that measures like the No Kings Act are unnecessary and will encourage legal challenges against public employees acting in good faith.

Photo: calmatters.org

Proponents point to recent escalations, including fatal enforcement incidents involving citizens in Minneapolis and ongoing confrontations during protests across California, as justification for increased oversight. Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who authored the legislation, stated that ICE and Border Patrol agents have operated with impunity, an outcome his legislation aims to halt.

Legal analysts anticipate that the most contentious provisions, particularly those establishing direct civil liability for federal personnel, will face challenges in federal court.