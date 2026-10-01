US and UK Officials Warn of Iranian Threat After RAF Base Plot

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin stated Thursday that the United States knew Iran or its proxies planned an attack on an American asset in the United Kingdom, following the arrest of five men near Royal Air Force Fairford.

The Bottom Line

Five British nationals were arrested early Sunday near RAF Fairford, a key operations hub for U.S. warplanes.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated Wednesday that his government believes Iran played a part in the weekend incident.

Counter Terrorism Policing unit arrested a sixth suspect on Thursday.

Mullin Details U.S. Awareness of the British Threat

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin told Fox News on Thursday that American intelligence agencies had been monitoring the situation alongside British officials prior to the arrests. Mullin noted that the U.S. was giving British authorities “a heads up” because the U.S. knew Iran or its proxies were going to try to execute an attack, possibly targeting a U.S. asset in the United Kingdom.

“They were also feeding information to us, so this was something we were paying attention to already, we just didn’t know where it was coming from,” Mullin said during his interview, adding that Iran remains a constant threat to the United States and its allies. He explained that the specific nature of the threat put officials on heightened alert, enabling quick action when the incident occurred.

The RAF Fairford Arrests and Ongoing Police Investigation

The security situation unfolded early Sunday when police arrested five British nationals from London, aged between 23 and 25, in possession of three vans near RAF Fairford. The base has long served as a key hub for U.S. Air Force operations in the Middle East, including involvement in the conflict with Iran. Police detained the men on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses.

Investigators searched the suspects’ vehicles and found no improvised explosive devices. Following extensive interviews, authorities released the five men on bail on Monday. Mullin expressed frustration over their release, emphasizing that partner agencies still maintain observation over the individuals to ensure they do not slip through the cracks.

On Thursday, the U.K. Counter Terrorism Policing unit escalated the investigation by arresting a sixth suspect—a dual U.K./Iranian citizen—on suspicion of “preparation of terrorist acts.” Authorities also questioned a second man “under caution” and searched two separate properties.

Official Reactions from Washington and Tehran

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the incident on Wednesday when asked about potential responses. Trump stated that the U.S. is “studying it right now. We’re studying it. We’re studying it very hard.” He also commented on the swift release of the suspects by British authorities, stating, “The U.K. did release a number of people that we caught wanting to blow up a base. We caught them early and I’m trying to figure out if that’s for real, if they actually did it.”

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham offered similar assessments on Wednesday, confirming that his government believed Iran “played a part” in the possible plot. “There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford, but of course it remains an ongoing complex and serious police investigation, and of course we are working closely with our colleagues in the United States of America,” Burnham said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Aragachi dismissed the accusations during subsequent reactions. “I can confirm Iran’s belief that releasing supposed terrorists working for foreign states really says it all,” Aragachi stated. “You’re barking up the wrong tree.” A police cordon remains stationed near the runway at RAF Fairford as the investigation continues.