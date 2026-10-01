Booker T Credits Michael Cole for His WWE Commentary Career

Booker T credits Michael Cole for his commentary career, revealing that ongoing support kept him on the WWE announce team despite early struggles. The performer made the remarks during an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, detailing his transition from in-ring competitor to analyst.

Fantasy & Market Impact NXT Broadcast Stability: Booker T’s presence on the NXT commentary desk.

Booker T’s presence on the NXT commentary desk.

On-Air Product Variance: Fan division regarding broadcasting styles impacts audience reception.

WCW Origins and Michael Cole’s Trust

Booker T’s journey behind the microphone began long before he sat at an official WWE broadcast desk. While traveling overseas during his tenure with World Championship Wrestling, he regularly entertained his peers by calling matches from the backstage monitor. These sessions featured improvised move sets and exaggerated character names designed strictly to pass time for the roster.

That backstage pastime eventually caught the attention of Michael Cole as Booker’s in-ring career reached its twilight. According to the interview, Cole approached him with a direct proposition to join the official commentary lineup. Despite initial self-doubt and concerns about his readiness, Booker accepted the challenge, pointing to Cole as his primary advocate within the production truck.

“Cole’s been, you know, Michael Cole. I love Michael Cole. He’s always, he’s been my biggest supporter. I wouldn’t be doing commentary if it wasn’t for Michael Cole putting me on the team and trusting me for some damn reason, and I would screw up so many times,” Booker stated on the podcast.

Live Television Slips and Roster Shifts

That trust faced immediate tests during live broadcasts. Booker recounted a notable incident where an unintended profanity slipped out on air when he exclaimed his desire to witness a physical confrontation. Unaware that the remark had broadcast to the viewing audience, he was immediately questioned by Cole through the headset.

Show / Brand Role Assignment Key Contributor / Director WCW Overseas Tours Backstage Monitor Commentator Locker Room Peers WWE Raw & SmackDown Broadcast Team / Kickoff Panel Michael Cole WWE NXT Commentary Desk Shawn Michaels

Expecting swift termination from the commentary team due to persistent mistakes, Booker admitted he was actually relieved when management eventually moved him off the shows and onto the kickoff panel. He openly confessed to colleagues like Corey Graves that he felt unequipped for the rigorous demands of weekly broadcasting at that stage.

After navigating multiple rotations on and off the primary broadcast desks, Booker found a home calling the action on NXT. The transition brought a distinct shift in philosophy, driven by Shawn Michaels. Rather than forcing a traditional broadcast mold, Michaels gave him a straightforward directive to lean entirely into his natural personality and instincts on the air.