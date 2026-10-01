Diamondbacks Sign Manager Torey Lovullo to Two-Year Extension

Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Torey Lovullo to Two-Year Extension

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed manager Torey Lovullo to a two-year contract extension following a 2026 regular-season finish that saw the club miss the National League playoffs by two games. The deal aligns Lovullo contractually with general manager Mike Hazen, securing the leadership duo through 2028.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Managerial Market Shift: Lovullo’s extension removes one of the available managerial candidates from the market, directly impacting the Seattle Mariners’ ongoing search for a new skipper.

Contract Alignment and Front-Office Continuity

According to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, the agreement ties Lovullo directly to the timeline of general manager Mike Hazen, whose contract runs through 2028 with a club option for 2029. This structural alignment removes the lame-duck status that defined Lovullo’s 2026 campaign, during which he managed through the final year of his previous deal.

The decision comes despite a turbulent season that featured mixed results and internal friction. Star second baseman Ketel Marte missed a game in Boston during August, leading to a stint on the restricted list and subsequent knee injury designation, which forced Lovullo to navigate persistent clubhouse questions. Despite a 49-47 first-half record and late-season stumbles in September, Arizona rallied behind a late surge to finish with 86 wins, ultimately falling short of the Philadelphia Phillies for the final Wild Card spot.

Surviving the Mariners’ Managerial Search

Sports Illustrated noted that Lovullo had quickly emerged as a leading candidate for the Seattle Mariners’ managerial vacancy following their slide to a 76-86 record in 2026. Team president and CEO Derrick Hall had previously warned during an appearance on KTAR that Lovullo would command immediate interest on the open market, remarking, “If he walks out this door, he’s going to get a job in a heartbeat. And he should because I do think he’s one of the best managers in the game.”

Photo: Yahoo Sports

By locking in the 2017 NL Manager of the Year before his contract officially expired, the Diamondbacks thwarted potential outside pursuits from Seattle and other clubs. Lovullo addressed his uncertain future immediately following the conclusion of the regular season, stating, “I want to be wanted.” The two-year resolution swiftly answers those open questions.

Roster Outlook and Historical Context

Entering his 11th season at the helm for 2027, Lovullo stands as Major League Baseball’s third-longest-tenured skipper, trailing only Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over his 10 seasons in Arizona, Lovullo holds a 750-768 record, highlighted by a 93-win playoff campaign in his 2017 debut, a dramatic run to the World Series in 2023, and five winning seasons overall.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.