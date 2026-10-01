Peru Exchange Rate: US Dollar Moves Above Previous Day Level

As trading continued into early October 2026, the cotización de venta del dólar se sitúa en 3.448 oles en el mercado interbancario, moving above the previous day’s level of 3.433 soles. Meanwhile, the exchange rate in the parallel market or exchange houses was recorded at 3.46 soles, while virtual windows at major banks averaged 3.50 soles.

At the close of Wednesday, September 30, the price of the dollar marked 3.44, representing a 0.03% drop against the Peruvian sol according to the latest quotation from the Central Reserve Bank of Peru. Opening the trading session on October 1, the exchange rate started at S/3,432 according to preliminary data from the Bloomberg portal, while Sunat recorded the purchase rate at S/3,429 and the selling rate at S/3,437. In the parallel market of Peru, the dollar price on October 1 stood at S/3,410 for buying and S/3,440 for selling. Across specific financial entities, BCP listed purchase at S/3,525 and sale at S/3,540; Interbank registered purchase at S/3,493 and sale at S/3,576; the Banco de la Nación posted purchase at S/3,480 and sale at S/3,600; BBVA quoted purchase at S/3,468 and sale at S/3,608; and Scotiabank established purchase at S/3,519 and sale at S/3,558.

Global Rate Pressures and Commodity Costs

The recent volatility stems from broader international shifts. During the Federal Reserve meeting, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%.

Alineado with Warsh’s stance, 16 of the 18 members of the Fed’s federal committee expressed expectations for another interest rate hike before the end of the year. Market participants have also factored in potential additional adjustments through 2027. These shifting rate expectations propelled the U.S. dollar up 1.88% against a basket of major currencies in September.

This would lead the currency back to an interval of S/ 3.34 to S/ 3.38, aunque todas estas estimaciones están sujetas a que la guerra en Irán no se descalabre , as specified by Olivares.

This upward trajectory has been reinforced by rising long-term U.S. debt yields, such as the 10-year Treasury yield, which jumped from 4.80% to 5.30%—its highest level since the 2007 financial crisis.

Adding to these pressures, Brent crude oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel in September before closing the month at $98. The resulting jump in fuel costs has generated inflationary pressures globally, prompting central banks to consider higher interest rates.

Local Market Impact and Central Bank Intervention

As foreign investors purchase dollars, exchange rates have climbed internationally and locally.

The exchange rate exerts a direct influence on the cost of living in Peru. Gran parte de nuestra economía está asociada a bienes importados que se compran en dólares, emphasized Jorge Luis Ojeda. When the dollar rises, imported goods such as electronics, medicines, and fuels become more expensive, triggering a chain reaction that elevates general prices and impacts family economics. Additionally, consumers and businesses are favored when the exchange rate drops because the sol gains purchasing power, resulting in lower prices for imported goods and slight disinflation in local markets like packaged foods, electronics, and medications. Individuals with dollar debts, such as mortgage or vehicular credits, see increased installments if the exchange rate rises, whereas savers in dollars benefit as their money gains value in soles.

Photo: Agencia Andina

On October 1, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for the textile and apparel sector for a period of 120 calendar days, aimed at preserving productive capabilities, contributing to company and employment sustainability, strengthening the value chain, and promoting sector development.

However, analysts point to the role of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru in mitigating sharper spikes. By increasing the local supply of dollars through its instruments, the BCRP has acted to temper the currency’s ascent. According to market observers, while the central bank cannot entirely alter broader macroeconomic trends, its interventions help moderate volatility and prevent abrupt price surges.

What Remains Unanswered

Market participants and analysts have yet to clarify whether upcoming geopolitical negotiations will fully reopen the Strait of Ormuz or how far the Federal Reserve will ultimately push its benchmark interest rates through 2027.