Attorney Demands City Mediation Over Little Rock Police Gun Incident

Ultimatum Issued Over Armed Encounter

Civil rights attorney Mike Laux held a press conference on Thursday demanding that the City of Little Rock take swift accountability after an unarmed local resident had a firearm pointed at his head by a police officer.

The legal representative warned municipal leaders they face an impending federal lawsuit unless they commit within 30 days to mediating the case and providing financial compensation along with psychological support to the affected family.

Body Camera Footage And The Valero Dispute

The controversy centers on Gregory Williams, who was subjected to the tense encounter recorded on body-worn camera footage that subsequently circulated widely online.

According to Laux, the confrontation stemmed from an argument over a piece of fried food at a South University Valero gas station, where a store clerk contacted emergency dispatchers and alleged that Williams had made threats to kill.

Video documentation from the incident shows Little Rock police officer Thomas Shook holding a firearm directly to Williams’ head for more than ten seconds. During this time, Williams remained unarmed while lying flat on the floor with his arms and legs fully extended. In the wake of the incident, Shook was relieved of duty.

Constitutional Claims And Potential Co-Defendants

During Thursday’s briefing, Laux outlined the legal framework of the prospective federal complaint should the city decline the 30-day mediation window. The planned litigation would target alleged violations of constitutional rights under two primary federal measures:

Violation of the 14th Amendment’s Substantive Due Process Clause, which Laux noted outlaws conduct that shocks the conscious.

Violation of the 4th Amendment’s Unreasonable Searches and Seizures measure.

Weighing Institutional Accountability

The push for municipal action follows public scrutiny of the body camera recordings. While the officer involved has already been relieved of duty, legal representatives maintain that institutional accountability requires formal resolution through the proposed mediation process or a trial in federal court.

The City of Little Rock has been given a 30-day window to agree to mediation terms addressing monetary compensation and counseling services for Williams and his family before litigation is officially filed.