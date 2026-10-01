Nelson Mandela High School closed after fire in Nantes

Flames Ravage Nantes High School

Roughly 1,000 students faced an indefinite suspension of in-person classes after a violent fire ravaged the entrance hall and classrooms of the Nelson Mandela high school in Nantes on October 1, 2026. The administration informed families that the facility will remain closed until after the Toussaint holidays, which begin on Saturday, October 17. The blaze caused significant structural damage to the facade, raising immediate safety concerns as the student body transitions to distance learning.

The regional council of Pays de la Loire, which owns the building, confirmed very heavy damage and stated that no high school students were inside the building. The academy of Nantes noted that violence directed at personnel marked the gathering before the facade was set on fire. The mayor of Nantes, Johanna Rolland, returned in urgency, called for calm on X, and condemned all forms of violence while acknowledging a lack of consideration from the government toward youth and a grave impasse, stating that the government must immediately create conditions for listening and dialogue. The president of the departmental council, Michel Ménard, reacted via a communiqué addressed to male and female high school students, writing: Ne laissons pas la violence masquer le fond de vos revendications . Christelle Morançais, the LR president of the Pays de la Loire region, immediately condemned the acts and denounced feux at dozens of other locations, stating on X: Partout les mêmes casseurs. Partout la même violence. Partout la même instrumentalisation politique. Aucune revendication à satisfaire, juste la volonté de semer le chaos et de tout détruire , adding that it is not the youth of France. Andy Kerbrat, the LFI deputy of Loire-Atlantique, stated that individuals outside the high school movement triggered a fire and firmly condemned these acts, which he said undermine the struggle of the high students. Opened in 2014 right next to the Beaulieu shopping center, the establishment saw its wooden cladding burn in moments under the astonished gaze of mobilized high school students.

Trash Can Fire Triggers Solar Panel Blaze

The incident began late Thursday morning when a burning trash can outside the facility quickly escalated, with a police source reporting that a facade fire subsequently spread to the interior of the establishment. Flames surged up the building’s exterior cladding and reached the roof’s photovoltaic panels in the attic space, according to commandant Nicolas Le Ray, head of the Rezé fire and rescue center. Approximately 50 firefighters deployed to the scene on the Île de Nantes, managing to bring the intense fire under control by midday. Heavy damage marked the structure from both flames and thick smoke, but the prompt evacuation of the premises ensured that no injuries were reported among students or staff.

Photo: 20minutes.fr

Remote Instruction and Canceled Excursions

In an email sent to parents on Thursday afternoon, the school’s principal confirmed that the facility will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. All pedagogical excursions planned ahead of the mid-term break are officially canceled.

Photo: franceinfo.fr

Support Systems and Personal Belongings

Students have been instructed that they will be able to retrieve their personal belongings at the beginning of next week. Meanwhile, a dedicated listening and support cell is currently being organized by the establishment’s management, who noted that this tragedy affects everyone.

Parallel Vandalism Amid National Unrest

The fire at the Nelson Mandela establishment occurred against a backdrop of widespread student protests and blockades targeting education reform, a drop in resources granted to high schools, oversized classes, and unreplaced teachers, while students in several French cities were called upon to join the mobilization. 20 Minutes noted that a parallel fire similarly damaged the entrance of the private Talensac high school in Nantes earlier that morning at around 7:30 a.m., where a group of individuals not belonging to the establishment used trash cans and cardboard to burn the glass entrance doors in minutes. Other fires were recorded at locations including the Michelet professional high school. In response to the unrest and the degradations targeting several high schools in the department, the prefecture of Loire-Atlantique announced in a Thursday midday communiqué that 18 individuals had been arrested across the department.