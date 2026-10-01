Brazil Attorney General Files Criminal Complaint Over US Funding Plans

Brazil’s attorney general, Jorge Messias, declared that foreign meddling “cannot be tolerated” following reports that the Trump administration planned to direct $1 million toward campaigns targeting the Brazilian supreme court. The warning arrives just three days before a fiercely contested presidential election where leftwing incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces far-right rival Flávio Bolsonaro.

The diplomatic collision between Brasília and Washington escalated rapidly after a Guardian report detailed foreign funding allocations. According to the policy papers, over $175m from the state department’s primary human rights fund was slated for various international grants, encompassing a $40m allocation for an anti-communism fund, backing for an organization promoting white Afrikaner rights in South Africa, alongside a dedicated $1m award titled “Countering lawfare and censorship in Brazil.”

That specific $1m award is designed to finance civil society groups opposing what proponents describe as judicial overreach and censorship by Brazil’s supreme court. For months, the court has served as the primary target for Bolsonaro’s far-right movement, particularly Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the trial of Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil Attorney General Condemns Foreign Interference Ahead of Presidential Vote

Responding to the revelations on the social media platform X, Jorge Messias called the disclosure “an important alert for Brazilian sovereignty.” The attorney general emphasized that while disagreements remain normal in international relations, foreign powers attempting to steer domestic political choices cross an unacceptable line.

“What cannot be tolerated is for foreign political interests to seek to interfere in the functioning of Brazilian institutions or to influence, directly or indirectly, choices that belong exclusively to the Brazilian people,” Messias wrote. He added that the right of each generation of Brazilians to freely determine their destiny without outside interference must be defended.

Following the revelations, GloboNews reported that the attorney general’s office filed a criminal complaint on Thursday to investigate potential wrongdoing. The timing places intense diplomatic pressure on bilateral relations as voters prepare to choose between Lula da Silva and Flávio Bolsonaro in an election where both candidates remain neck and neck in the polls.

Mounting Pressures, Sanctions, and the Shadow of the Supreme Court

To pressure Lula’s administration and the supreme court during the coup trial of Jair Bolsonaro, the Trump administration previously relied on a strategy of tariffs and sanctions last year, though the effort was unsuccessful. Jair Bolsonaro was subsequently convicted and handed a 27-year sentence for trying to seize power following his 2022 electoral defeat.

In recent months, the Trump administration has faced accusations of applying similar economic levers—including trade tariffs and the designation of two Brazilian organized crime groups as foreign terrorist organizations—to weaken Lula’s administration and provide momentum to Flávio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign.

At the center of this domestic and international friction sits Justice Alexandre de Moraes. While credited by supporters with dismantling the authoritarian plot that culminated in the January 8, 2023 riots—when rioters trashed the presidential palace, congress, and supreme court buildings—Moraes has also faced sharp criticism over the boundaries of his constitutional authority.

Key Entity Role / Affiliation Recent Development Jorge Messias Attorney General Filed a criminal complaint and declared foreign meddling intolerable. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Leftwing incumbent Facing Flávio Bolsonaro in a neck-and-neck presidential election. Flávio Bolsonaro Far-right rival Challenging Lula; family tied to ongoing political and banking controversies. Alexandre de Moraes Justice Oversaw Jair Bolsonaro’s trial; target of foreign-funded opposition groups. Daniel Vorcaro Banker in custody Implicated in banking scandal and alleged financial ties to the Bolsonaro family.

Criticism of the supreme court intensified further due to a separate domestic scandal linking several judges, including Moraes, to imprisoned banker Daniel Vorcaro. Vorcaro is at the centre of Brazil’s biggest banking scandal and allegedly provided the Bolsonaro family with more than £9m to finance a biographical film about Jair Bolsonaro starring actor Jim Caviezel. Despite being held in federal police custody in Brasília, Vorcaro’s legal team has consistently denied any illicit activity or criminal practice.

As the electoral clock ticks down, the intersection of foreign funding, domestic corruption scandals, and judicial crackdowns leaves Brazil’s democratic institutions navigating their most volatile political landscape in decades.