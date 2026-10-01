Transjakarta Transforms Financial Systems with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Transjakarta Overhauls Public Transit Finances With Microsoft Cloud Integration

PT Transportasi Jakarta has transformed its financial management system by deploying Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations, Power BI, and Azure cloud infrastructure.

Every day, hundreds of thousands of people move across Jakarta aboard Transjakarta buses. Passengers tap their cards, find a seat, and continue on their way.

To keep pace with that growth while maintaining accountability over public funds, leadership initiated a comprehensive financial overhaul.

Unifying Siloed Procurement and Payment Workflows

Transjakarta began exploring the transformation in 2023, followed by system design and configuration in August 2024. The Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform went live in January 2025, with integration and optimization continuing through June 2026.

Today, the platform runs two core processes: Procure to Pay and Order to Collection. The system is used by 175 users across Finance, Accounting, Tax, Sales, and Information Technology. Automated journal entries, bank reconciliation, and tax processing now take place within a single system.

Accelerating Financial Reporting and Budget Realization

To support payment processes, the system is connected to the banks’ Cash Management Systems.

Transjakarta Financial System Transformation Overview Project Phase Timeline Core Technology & Partners Initial Exploration 2023 Internal scoping and infrastructure assessment Design & Configuration August 2024 System architecture setup with PT Wahana Ciptasinatria System Go-Live January 2025 Deployment of Dynamics 365 for 175 internal users Integration & Optimization Through June 2026 CMS bank links, Peruri e-signatures, and Power BI reporting

Managing Internal Transitions and Role-Based Access

Equally important was ensuring that each user could securely access only the information relevant to their responsibilities.