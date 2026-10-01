Minnesota State Football Hosts Touchdown Club Luncheon Ahead of Homecoming Game

The Minnesota State Football Touchdown Club Luncheon takes place at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Loose Moose Saloon in Mankato, featuring player and coaching panels ahead of a matchup against Concordia-St. Paul. The public event at 119 S. Front St. arrives as the No. 5-ranked Mavericks hold a 5-0 record and look back at a previous win over Sioux Falls.

Loose Moose Saloon Hosts Weekly Coaching Presentations and Q&A Sessions

Friday’s gathering brings fans, players, and coaching staff together for an in-depth look at the team’s current trajectory. Attendees can expect a structured coaching presentation alongside a dedicated question-and-answer session featuring Maverick football student-athletes. Video breakdowns anchor the program. These luncheons remain entirely open to the general public.

The program follows last weekend’s victory over Sioux Falls. Coaches and select players will dissect the tactical execution of that win while previewing the impending conference showdown.

Homecoming 2026 Matchup Against Concordia-St. Paul at Blakeslee Stadium

Minnesota State enters Saturday’s contest boasting an unblemished 5-0 overall record. The team holds a 4-0 mark within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium as part of the university’s Homecoming 2026 celebrations.

Opposing the Mavericks is Concordia-St. Paul. The visitor arrives in Mankato carrying a 3-2 overall record and a 2-2 standing in conference play.

Post-Game Schedule and Mobile Access Points

Once the final whistle blows on Saturday afternoon, the official 5th Quarter gathering shifts to Ummies, situated at 530 S. Front St. #200 in Mankato. Supporters seeking real-time updates, gameday notifications, complete rosters, and exclusive content can access the Maverick mobile app. Additional updates remain available through social media channels on Instagram and X at @MinnStAthletics, as well as the official Minnesota State Mavericks Facebook page.

The Mavericks host Concordia-St. Paul at 2 p.m. Saturday for Homecoming 2026 at Blakeslee Stadium.