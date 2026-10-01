Samsung Galaxy A18 4G arrives with Exynos 1610 chip and 5000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G arrives with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a 5000 mAh battery, and an Exynos 1610 processor, running on Android 17 with support for up to six major OS updates. Samsung announced the device on September 15, 2026, before launching it officially on September 18, 2026, with GSMArena reporting a global price tag of roughly 280 euros.

Exynos 1610 Performance and Storage Configurations

The smartphone relies on the Exynos 1610 chip, featuring an octa-core CPU with two cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six cores running at 2.0 GHz, alongside a Mali-G68 GPU. Al-ain.com reported that the device achieved 483,061 points in AnTuTu version 10 and 609,489 points in version 11, while scoring 2,144 points in GeekBench 6 and 1,434 points in 3DMark Wild Life Extreme. Users can choose from 4 GB of RAM paired with internal storage tiers of 64 GB, 128 GB, or 256 GB. The device also accommodates expansion via a microSDXC card using a shared SIM slot.

Display Quality and IP64 Chassis Build

The phone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1080 by 2340 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. GSMArena recorded a peak brightness of 775 nits on the panel, which carries Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection alongside the back and frame materials. Measuring 7.7 millimeters in thickness and weighing 196 grams, the handset includes an IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance in black, gray, and light blue finishes.

Camera System and 5000 mAh Battery Endurance

A triple rear camera setup anchors the photography hardware, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, and autofocus. Al-ain.com noted the array also contains a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera, while the front-facing shooter captures selfies at 13 megapixels with an f/2.0 aperture. Powering the hardware is a 5000 mAh battery supporting 25-watt wired charging, which refills fifty percent capacity in 30 minutes and delivered an active use score of 13 hours and 10 minutes during GSMArena testing.

Egyptian Market Launch and Expected Pricing

Following its mid-September rollout, the device is slated for release in the Egyptian market during the upcoming days. Based on the 280-euro baseline tracked by GSMArena, local retail pricing in Egypt is expected to hover around 16,500 Egyptian pounds, though final costs will vary depending on the chosen storage configuration and regional distributor adjustments.