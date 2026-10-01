Greece vs. Netherlands: UEFA Nations League Live Updates

Fans following the Grecia vs Países Bajos, en vivo, por la UEFA Nations League: minuto a minuto y qué canal pasa el partido por TV can tune in through official broadcasting networks to catch every moment of the group-stage clash. The fixture takes place at the Toumba Stadium, located in the city of Thessaloniki, where the Greek national team acts as the host.

In Argentina, live television coverage is available via ESPN 2, with online streaming provided through Disney+ Premium, starting at 15:45 local time. The matchup marks a crucial point in the UEFA Nations League group stage, drawing intense interest from supporters tracking live statistics, tactical changes, and group standings in real time.

Match Progress and Tactical Adjustments

As the first half unfolded, early statistics highlighted the flow of the game on the pitch. The tactical battle saw initial adjustments from the Greek bench when manager Ivan Jovanovic opted for a substitution at the 18-minute mark of the opening half, replacing Christos Tzolis with Giorgos Masouras.

Both teams entered the pitch with confirmed starting lineups carefully selected by their coaching staffs. The Netherlands fielded a squad featuring Bart Verbruggen in goal, alongside a defensive line consisting of Denzel Dumfries, Jurriën Timber, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven. The Dutch midfield and attack featured Joey Veerman, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Crysencio Summerville, Mexx Meerdink, and Ruben van Bommel.

Greece countered with Konstantinos Tzolakis starting between the posts, supported by defenders Manolis Saliakas, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Panagiotis Retsos, and Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek midfield and forward line featured Konstantinos Karetsas, Dimitrios Kourbelis, Thanasis Androutsos, Christos Tzolis, Vangelis Pavlidis, and Fotios Ioannidis.

Recent Form and Group Stage Context

The fixture arrives following a demanding schedule for both national selections in the European tournament. The Netherlands entered the contest in Thessaloniki on the back of draws in September fixtures, having split points against Serbia on Sunday, September 27, 2026, and against Germany on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Similarly, the Greek squad approached the encounter carrying recent results from group play. Greece secured draws against Germany on Sunday, September 27, 2026, and against Serbia on Thursday, September 24, 2026, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle at the Toumba Stadium to improve their standing in the group table.

Squad Depth and Substitutes

Both managers retained strong options on the bench to alter the course of the match as fatigue set in. The Dutch substitutes bench included goalkeepers Robin Roefs and Mark Flekken, alongside outfield options Jeremie Frimpong, Jorrel Hato, Nathan Aké, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Kenneth Taylor, Teun Koopmeiners, Gjivai Zechiel, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noa Lang.

Meanwhile, the Greek substitutes list featured goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and Christos Mandas, alongside field players Triantafyllos Tsapras, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Andrews Tetteh, Giannis Michailidis, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Christos Zafeiris, Christos Mouzakitis, Giorgos Masouras, Anastasios Douvikas, and Charalampos Kostoulas.