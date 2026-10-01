Micron Says Global Memory Shortage Will Worsen Through 2028

Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra stated during the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call that the ongoing worldwide memory crunch, which has increased expenses for PCs, storage, and servers throughout 2026, will intensify further across 2027 and 2028. As artificial intelligence data center demand drains component manufacturing capacity, industry analysts warn that enterprise buyers face higher contract prices, tightened memory allocations, and multi-year supply commitments.

Micron Warns of Deeper Supply Constraints Through 2028

Memory and storage supply-demand conditions will be much tighter in calendar 2027 and 2028 than they were in 2026, outpacing previous industry forecasts that expected markets to rebalance by 2028, Mehrotra stated in prepared remarks for the earnings call. Even with new cleanroom space planned across the industry, new fabrication facilities require considerable time to ramp wafer output. Production from new DRAM and NAND fabrication plants becomes meaningful only a few quarters after initial output, leaving manufacturers without a clear line of sight to market equilibrium.

Micron reported that its inventory levels and supply remain extremely tight. During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company’s DRAM prices rose by a percentage in the high teens, while NAND prices climbed about 30%, according to CFO Mark Murphy. Taiwan-based market research firm TrendForce projected in a Sept. 30 report that conventional DRAM contract prices will increase another 10% to 15% in the fourth quarter, with NAND flash prices climbing 15% to 20%.

Strategic Customer Agreements Lock Out Spot Buyers

Manufacturers have committed massive portions of their upcoming production lines directly to major enterprise buyers. Micron has already committed more than 75% of its 2027 output, with ongoing customer discussions focusing primarily on 2028, as reported by CIO. Much of this inventory is locked into multiyear, take-or-pay contracts known as strategic customer agreements. Micron has signed 26 such agreements, which are expected to account for more than 35% of revenue through 2030, leaving buyers without long-term contracts exposed to price increases.

Cloud providers and OEMs have already altered hardware specifications to cope with surging costs. Since the first half of 2026, information gathered by TrendForce shows that OEMs and cloud operators transitioned certain servers away from 96GB and 128GB memory modules down to 32GB and 64GB modules. Meanwhile, IDC forecasted in June that average PC selling prices will rise 17% in 2026 as hardware vendors pass component costs down to end users.

Enterprise Procurement Strategies and Workload Optimization

IT leaders must carefully evaluate which hardware to upgrade and which equipment lifecycles to extend, according to Counterpoint Research Vice President of Research Neil Shah. Speaking on hardware replacement strategies, Shah advised that stretching general back-office PC and routine file server lifecycles from three years to five is harmless, but delaying refreshes for core infrastructure and engineering seats risks productivity losses, software support expirations, and hardware failures.

Shah also warned organizations against purchasing legacy DDR4 platforms to shave initial setup costs. Because memory makers converted production lines to high-bandwidth memory and DDR5, DDR4 is no longer cheap or plentiful. Buying legacy platforms to shave 10% off upfront server costs results in systems lacking serviceable parts within two years. Instead of buying new hardware immediately, Shah recommended optimizing silicon already in place, noting that enterprises frequently waste 30% to 50% of memory by provisioning for rare peak loads through right-sizing virtual machines and quantizing artificial intelligence models.

Hardware Vendor Responses and Market Outlook

Major infrastructure and device vendors have confirmed that rising component costs will directly influence front-end pricing. Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang stated during an Aug. 13 earnings call that the company responds quickly to component cost increases by adjusting front-end pricing in a timely manner. As outlined by Luca Rossi, president of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, unit volumes in the PC market are anticipated to contract by approximately 15% during the six-month period ending in March, with corporate demand proving more resilient than consumer demand.

Photo: thinkcomputers.org

With capital expenditure plans running high—including Micron’s planned roughly $25 billion in capital spending during the first half of fiscal 2027—manufacturers continue expanding fabrication infrastructure. However, with new facilities like Micron’s Idaho ID2 site scheduled to begin wafer output in late 2028, immediate relief remains absent from the hardware pipeline.