Marking International Coffee Day on October 1, 2026, Nescafé launched a single-day competition across South Africa offering twenty cash vouchers worth R2,000 each. The brand invited coffee lovers to share their personal coffee rituals, recipes, and preferences on Instagram by tagging @nescafesa and using the hashtag #Coffeelosophy.

Why Coffee Rituals Matter Across South African Households

Two spoons or one? Milk first or last? Boiling water or just off the boil? Nobody ever just drinks coffee, according to the campaign details released for the event. From a quick espresso at an Italian bar counter to a slow, shared pot in Ethiopia or a sweet iced coffee on a busy street in Vietnam, every culture shapes its own relationship with the beverage.

South Africa is no different. The local coffee culture encompasses the rusk-dunking morning ritual, the flask packed for a long road trip, and the pot put on the moment visitors walk through the door. A ‘Coffee-losophy’ captures the personal point of view behind a cup—how it is made, why it is preferred that way, and what those choices reveal about taking on life.

Loyalty might lie with two spoons of Nescafé Classic with a drop of skimmed milk in a grandmother’s old china cup, or with someone who has never measured anything in their life. The campaign posits that a distinct philosophy exists in every single cup.

Coffee is often tied to a very specific set of rules that nobody else is allowed to change. These traditions now intersect with a new generation of coffee lovers sharing recipes, flavors, and coffee hacks online.

How South Africa’s Daily Consumption and Habits Are Changing

South Africa’s relationship with coffee continues to evolve. MAPS data from the Marketing Research Foundation, analyzed by Eighty20, shows that nearly half of the nation’s adult population—representing 22.7 million South Africans—drinks coffee every day.

Consumption figures demonstrate an upward trajectory, growing by nearly 8% year on year. The methods of enjoyment have shifted alongside these numbers.

Iced coffee has transformed from a summer treat into a preference. Customization is now an established part of the consumer experience.

The campaign makes space for both familiar traditions passed down through families and the new creations circulating on social media every day. Participants can join the conversation using Nescafé Classic, an indulgent Nescafé Cappuccino, a refined Nescafé Gold moment, an iced coffee hack made with Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, or a comforting Ricoffy ritual.

How to Enter the One-Day Instagram Competition

The competition is open for one day only on October 1, 2026. Entrants must share their coffee recipe, ritual, or a photo of their cup on Instagram.

Photo: thevibeza.com

Participants are required to tag @nescafesa and use the hashtag #Coffeelosophy. Twenty winners will each receive a cash voucher worth R2,000. Full terms and conditions remain available on the Nescafé website.

“Ask any South African how they take their coffee and you’ll get a very specific answer, usually with a story attached,” said Anna Stewart, business executive officer: beverages at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region. Stewart added that those small rules and rituals say so much about who we are.

Beyond personal preferences, International Coffee Day also directs attention to the foundational steps of the supply chain. The coffee utilized in Nescafé products is responsibly sourced, supporting farmers globally as they work to improve their lands and livelihoods.