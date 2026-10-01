GeForce NOW Adds 25 New Games in October

GeForce NOW is adding 25 new games to its cloud streaming library throughout October, featuring six titles available immediately in the first week.

Twenty-Five Titles Scheduled for the October Cloud Library

Fall arrives in the cloud service with a broad software drop. Alongside seasonal shifts, twenty-five distinct titles join the platform over the course of October. Six of those games arrive right away during the opening week. The roster mixes major studio releases with independent platform additions, all streamed remotely without local hardware installations.

This expansion highlights how cloud infrastructure eliminates the barrier of expensive local upgrades. Subscribers access titles directly through remote servers handling the heavy rendering and storage workloads.

Performance and Ultimate Members Receive Control Resonant Rewards

Active subscribers on Performance and Ultimate tiers gain access to CONTROL Resonant streaming from the cloud. Players guide Dylan Faden through a distorted, paranatural Manhattan while fighting the Hiss and other reality-bending anomalies to locate Jesse Faden, Federal Bureau of CONTROL Director.

Members can claim an in-game cosmetic reward during the month. The Third Ice Baseball Cap is available to claim starting Thursday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 1, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Players redeem the code via the Steam or Epic Games Store versions after completing Act 1.

The Witcher 3 Remastered Lands on RTX 5080-Class Infrastructure

The White Wolf returns to the cloud ecosystem. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered launched on Tuesday, Sept. 29, bringing Geralt of Rivia’s open-world monster-hunting adventure to nearly any connected device. GeForce NOW manages downloads and data handling in the cloud.

Ultimate subscribers harness GeForce RTX 5080-class cloud hardware performance for this remastered open-world adventure. The setup removes the need for local hardware upgrades before tracking down the Child of Prophecy.

First-Week Releases and the Rest of the October Roadmap

Several other games debuted alongside the primary highlights on Sept. 29. The initial batch includes Minecraft Dungeons II on Xbox via Game Pass, Nivalis Nights on Steam, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered on Battle.net and Xbox Play Anywhere via the Microsoft Store. Steam users also receive Bookshop Simulator and Megastore: Tidy Up Together, while Xbox Game Pass subscribers gain Planet Coaster 2.

The remaining weeks of October bring nineteen more additions:

Gears of War: E-Day (Steam, Oct. 6)

STAR WARS: Galactic Racer (Steam, Oct. 6)

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival (Steam, Oct. 8)

Order of the Sinking Star (Steam, Oct. 8)

Silver Pines (Steam, Oct. 8)

Permafrost (Steam, Oct. 9)

Deep Dish Dungeon (Steam, Oct. 13)

Planet Zoo 2 (Steam, Oct. 13)

Total War: SHOGUN 2 – Complete Edition (Steam, Oct. 13)

Valor Mortis (Steam, Oct. 13)

Among the Trolls (Steam, Oct. 14)

over the hill (Steam, Oct. 14)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 (Steam, Oct. 14)

Beyond These Stars (Steam, Oct. 16)

Tenebris Somnia (Steam, Oct. 16)

Dimraeth (Steam)

Graveyard Keeper 2 (Steam)

Solasta II (Steam)

Tyr (Steam)

Day Passes Offer Low-Commitment Hardware Testing

Users curious about cloud performance can start with a day pass to try premium cloud gaming before committing to a membership. The cost of the day pass can be applied toward a first monthly membership.