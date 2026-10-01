Craig Overton Targets England Recall After PCA Award Win

Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton aims to make England selectors‘ jobs as hard as possible following an impressive domestic season that earned him the Professional Cricketers’ Association men’s player of the year award, bbc.co.uk reported. Overton claimed 53 wickets in Division One at an average of 19.18 and scored 734 runs, helping Somerset finish second in the County Championship.

PCA Award Recognition After Stellar Somerset Season

Overton collected the men’s player of the year accolade at the Professional Cricketers’ Association awards following a standout campaign for Somerset. His 53 wickets placed him third in Division One bowling charts. Alongside his sharp bowling average of 19.18, the 32-year-old contributed significantly with the bat, accumulating 734 runs which featured three centuries.

These domestic returns propelled Somerset to a second-place finish in the County Championship. The all-rounder’s consistent performances across both departments proved crucial to his county’s season.

Chasing an England Recall

Having earned 15 caps for England—including eight Test matches and seven one-day internationals—Overton has not featured for his country since 2022. Speaking to the BBC Test Match Special podcast after accepting his award, Overton addressed his international prospects.

“If I’m good enough they’ll pick me and at the minute they’re not quite doing that and that’s their prerogative and they see their side going in a different way, which is fine,” Overton told the BBC Test Match Special podcast. “For me it’s just putting in performances and making their decisions as hard as possible.”

Statistic / Metric Count / Figure County Championship Wickets (Division One) 53 Bowling Average 19.18 Runs Scored 734 Centuries Scored 3 Total England Caps (Tests / ODIs) 15 (8 Tests, 7 ODIs)

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