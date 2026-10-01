Stock Market Today: Global Bond Selloff Resumes; Yields Remain at Highs – Live Updates – WSJ

Global bond markets are undergoing a significant repricing as investors exit government debt, pushing the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to 5.34%—its highest level since the 2002 dot-com bust. This selloff, fueled by resilient U.S. economic data and persistent inflation, has triggered a global rise in borrowing costs across sovereign debt markets.

As of October 1, 2026, the global financial landscape is grappling with a structural shift in bond valuations. While the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 5.22% following its peak, the broader market remains volatile as investors reconcile aggressive fiscal spending with the reality of higher-for-longer interest rates. According to The Wall Street Journal, this movement represents a pivot where investors are aggressively distinguishing between the perceived risk profiles of developed nations, moving capital toward U.S. and German debt while abandoning positions in other European sovereigns.

Executive Summary: Financial Impacts of the Current Bond Selloff

Borrowing Costs: The surge in Treasury yields has pushed the 30-year mortgage rate above 7%, increasing the cost of capital for both consumers and corporations.

The surge in Treasury yields has pushed the 30-year mortgage rate above 7%, increasing the cost of capital for both consumers and corporations. Fiscal Strain: Governments globally are facing higher debt-servicing costs, with the U.S. adding approximately $1 trillion to its national debt every three to five months.

Governments globally are facing higher debt-servicing costs, with the U.S. adding approximately $1 trillion to its national debt every three to five months. Market Divergence: Investors are retreating from positions in French, Italian, and Greek bonds, forcing a liquidation of previously popular “bullish” hedge fund trades in those regions.

The Mechanics of the Treasury Yield Surge

The recent volatility in the $29 trillion U.S. Treasury market is fundamentally tied to the “too strong” performance of the American economy. Robust AI-driven infrastructure spending and a tight labor market—with unemployment holding at 4.1%—have convinced traders that the Federal Reserve will maintain or increase its target interest rate.

This sentiment is corroborated by recent manufacturing and services PMI data. As The Economic Times notes, the S&P Global services PMI reached 58.7 in September, signaling an economy that refuses to cool despite restrictive monetary policy. Consequently, fed funds futures traders have shifted expectations, now pricing in a 66% probability of an October rate hike, a significant jump from the sub-10% odds observed only one month prior.

Global Sovereign Debt Repricing

The pressure is not isolated to the United States. CNBC reports that government borrowing costs are marching upward globally as investors react to a lack of political initiative regarding fiscal deficits. In Europe, the German 10-year bund yield touched 3.6%—a high not seen since 2008—while the U.K. 10-year yield climbed to 5.483%. Japan’s 10-year yield reached 3.126%, levels unseen since the mid-1990s, pressured by a weakening yen and shifting Bank of Japan policy.

Photo: The Economic Times

Benchmark Bond (10-Year) Recent Yield Historical Context U.S. Treasury 5.22% Highest since 2002 U.K. Gilt 5.48% Sharp increase from previous levels German Bund 3.58% Highest since 2008 Japan JGB 3.13% Highest since 1996

Geopolitical Pressures and Energy Costs

The bond market’s instability is further complicated by energy market volatility. The ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran has disrupted Middle Eastern crude exports, keeping Brent crude futures above $101 per barrel. As Wolf Street highlights, this energy inflation acts as a tax on the economy, forcing bondholders to demand higher yields to compensate for the erosion of purchasing power. The competition for capital is also intensifying, as the massive funding requirements for the AI infrastructure boom compete directly with Treasury issuance for limited investor liquidity.

Photo: CNBC

Future Market Trajectory

The consensus among analysts remains divided on the duration of this “carnage.” While some observers point to the potential for a cooling effect if oil prices stabilize or a diplomatic resolution is reached in the Middle East, the current structural dynamics suggest continued friction. As Michael Schumacher, a former managing director at Wells Fargo, noted regarding the widening spreads between European bonds: “It’s worth noting, but people get pretty worked up about those sorts of spreads regularly, so I don’t think it’s a crisis point necessarily.”

Chip Stocks Get Hit as Global Bond Anxiety Builds

The market now awaits the September jobs report, which will serve as the next indicator of whether the U.S. economy can sustain its momentum or if the weight of rising yields will finally force a deceleration in growth. Until then, the volatility in the bond market remains the primary anchor for all other global financial assets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.