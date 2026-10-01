GTA Online Halloween 2026 Event: Rewards, Bonuses, and Challenges

Ghostly apparitions and a killer clone have returned to the streets of Los Santos as Rockstar Games rolls out its 2026 Halloween celebration for GTA Online, featuring payouts up to two million in GTA dollars and a five-week schedule of themed events ending November 4, 2026. GamerFocus reported that the festivities include the Ghost Exposed photography challenge, which tasks players with tracking down ten paranormal entities across San Andreas.

Ghost Exposed Photography Challenge and Rewards

Each individual ghost appearance awards $20,000 and 500 RP according to GamerFocus, while locating all ten grants an additional $5,000 and the Ghost Exposed Jacket. The hunt begins when players receive a message from Ghosts Exposed asking all ghost hunters to embark on this photography challenge. Every ghost can appear in two different places in the approximate zone and is only available for one hour, appearing strictly between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The tenth and final spirit, David Weston, spawns in a designated map location between midnight and 1:00 a.m. after the first nine are photographed. PCM Games noted that photographing these spectral appearances awards double GTA$ overall.

Multiplied Payouts and Modes

Players can earn triple GTA$ and RP across several chaotic game modes through November 4, 2026, including Halloween Survival matches, San Andreas Super Sport Series, Community Race Series, and Slasher modes. Players can also once again face the killer clone, encounter the phantom car, and use peyote plants. Weekly log-in bonuses also distribute unique clothing items such as the Cheerleader Massacre 3 Tee and the Tech Demon Mask, plus Knife at Dusk Tee, Butchery and Other Hobbies Tee, Brown Vintage Skull Mask, and Halloween Parachute Bag.

Weekly Challenges and Cash Bonuses

Completing specialized objectives each week yields cash payouts alongside seasonal masks and outfits. PCM Games outlined a multi-tiered reward structure ranging from $100,000 for completing two bail office targets up to $250,000 for surviving ten waves without dying in a survival match during the final week of October. Additional weekly challenges include receiving the pink glowing skull mask and $100,000 for winning in two Adversary modes from October 8 to 14, acquiring the orange glow skeleton bodysuit and $100,000 for winning three races from October 15 to 21, and obtaining the gray space intruder outfit and $150,000 for completing all waves of a survival match from October 22 to 28. Players who finish every weekly challenge throughout the month receive a massive two million GTA$ bonus payout.

Photo: pcmgames

Vehicle Discounts and GTA Plus Perks

Classic spooky vehicles and high-performance rides receive deep price cuts during the event window. Additionally, a 30 percent discount applies to the Declasse Vigero ZX, Sea Sparrow, Nagasaki Buzzard Attack helicopter, Lampadati Komoda, Western Powersurge, Benefactor Schlagen GT, Ocelot Ardent, Nagasaki Ultralight, and Grotti Brioso 300 until October 7. Meanwhile, GTA Plus subscribers receive exclusive access to the Pegassi Horus until October 7, and the Pegassi Oppressor motorcycle equipped with Skulls livery alongside other Halloween gifts starting October 8.

Photo: GamerFocus

Platform Availability and Continued Support

According to GamerFocus, GTA Online is available as part of Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Rockstar Store. Take-Two has stated that they will continue supporting the game for some time.