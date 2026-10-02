Deutsche Telekom acquires Essen fiber infrastructure and partners with Cloudflare

Deutsche Telekom has agreed to acquire the fiber-optic infrastructure of ruhrfibre Essen and Metrofibre in an asset deal covering roughly 87,000 households, while simultaneously launching a major European enterprise security partnership with US-based Cloudflare.

Expanding the German Footprint Through Essen and Metrofibre

The Bonn-based carrier is pressing ahead with aggressive domestic network expansion, targeting an infill play in a market where it already reaches about 288,000 households with direct fiber-to-the-home connections. An additional 25,000 households are potentially added via the DOKOM21 network acquired at the end of 2025. The newly absorbed Essen and Metrofibre infrastructure includes networks currently under construction. The previous insolvent owner terminated its cooperation with rival Vodafone on September 30, 2026, forcing affected customers to switch to Telekom contracts to maintain service on the grid. Once the transaction closes, the infrastructure will migrate onto Telekom’s architecture and open to both retail customers and wholesale partners.

This localized expansion runs alongside rapid nationwide fiber and mobile build-out. In August alone, the company added 222,000 fiber connections, driving total reach to 14.1 million households and businesses able to book bandwidth up to 2,000 Mbit/s. Mobile infrastructure is scaling to match a roughly 30 percent annual surge in data traffic. Telekom has modernized about half of its mobile sites, adding 115 new locations in August and unlocking extra capacity across 401 existing masts.

Photo: telekom.com

Deepening Enterprise Ties with Cloudflare

Beyond traditional broadband, Telekom is broadening its enterprise bet through a strategic collaboration with Cloudflare. Telekom is integrating Cloudflare’s security and connectivity products into its business-customer portfolio, while the two partners directly interconnect their networks to harden data transfers and cut latency. Stephanie Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer of Cloudflare, noted that the alliance aligns two platforms vital to European business operations. Kerstin Baumgart, Director Wholesale and Member of the Board of Management of Telekom Deutschland, emphasized that connecting Cloudflare’s platform directly with Telekom’s infrastructure provides a reliable, high-performance foundation for European organizations managing distributed, cloud-based, and AI-powered IT environments.

As part of the technical rollout, Telekom’s enterprise subsidiary T-Systems will bolster its portfolio with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud solutions across performance, reliability, and security. Telekom professionals are undergoing specialized training and certification on the Cloudflare platform to ensure seamless enterprise deployment.

Balancing Cash Generation Against Regulatory Pressures

For investors monitoring the DAX-listed group, financial health hinges on maintaining robust free cash flow while funding intensive network security upgrades. During the second quarter, adjusted free cash flow AL grew by 3.1 percent reaching EUR 5 billion, alongside a 7.3 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA AL to EUR 11.8 billion. Management maintains a full-year target of around EUR 20 billion in adjusted free cash flow AL and roughly EUR 47.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA AL.

However, the medium-term outlook remains sensitive to evolving telecommunications regulations. German regulations currently mandate that ZTE and Huawei, both Chinese suppliers, must see their critical equipment stripped out of 5G core architectures by the close of 2026, and phased out from vital transport and access grids prior to 2029’s conclusion. Meanwhile, a European Commission draft reportedly weighs relaxing the rigid 36-month deadline for a complete swap-out, which could spread out an estimated EUR 40 billion in industry-wide forced investments over a longer timeline.

Financial & Network Metric Reported Figure Essen & Metrofibre Households Covered ~87,000 Q2 Adjusted Free Cash Flow AL EUR 5 billion (+3.1%) Q2 Adjusted EBITDA AL EUR 11.8 billion (+7.3%) Full-Year Adjusted Free Cash Flow Target ~EUR 20 billion Total Fiber-Reachable Households/Businesses 14.1 million

Diverging Analyst Perspectives on Risk and Reward

Market analysts remain split on Deutsche Telekom’s valuation and risk profile amid these sweeping operational changes. Berenberg maintains a buy rating with a price target of EUR 35.20, highlighting a strong dividend payout of EUR 1.00 per share for fiscal 2025—an 11 percent increase—bolstered by up to EUR 5 billion in share buybacks. Conversely, Bernstein holds a market-perform rating with a EUR 28.10 target.