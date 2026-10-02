Southbound I-680 to US-101 Ramps in San Jose Scheduled for Saturday Closure

Maintenance crews are closing key connector ramps on southbound Interstate 680 in San Jose on Saturday, Oct. 3, as part of urgent preparations for the upcoming rainy season. Caltrans announced that the daytime closures will affect traffic heading toward both northbound and southbound U.S. 101 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

San Jose Connector Ramps Set for Saturday Closures

Drivers navigating through Santa Clara County on Saturday morning must adjust their routes as highway infrastructure teams take advantage of the daytime window. The scheduled maintenance targets the connector ramps linking southbound Interstate 680 directly to northbound and southbound U.S. 101. State transportation officials confirmed that the temporary shutdown is necessary to protect work crews while executing heavy seasonal preparations.

The operational window begins promptly at 7:30 a.m. and extends through 2:00 p.m. During these hours, both the southbound I-680 to northbound U.S. 101 connector ramp and the southbound I-680 to southbound U.S. 101 connector ramp will be entirely offline. California Highway Patrol officers will maintain active traffic control at the site throughout the operation.

Clearing Storm Drains Before the Rainy Season

The primary objective behind the Saturday morning shutdown centers on critical vegetation management and storm drain maintenance. Transportation agencies across California routinely accelerate drainage clearance projects in early autumn to prevent urban flooding and mitigate mudslide risks before winter storms arrive. Obstructed culverts and overgrown brush pose significant hazards during heavy downpours, making proactive clearing essential for structural integrity along major Bay Area transit corridors.

Caltrans officials urge motorists to expect noticeable delays and allocate extra travel time when passing through the San Jose work zone. Drivers are explicitly advised to exercise caution, maintain a safe following distance from surrounding vehicles, and slow down for the active Cone Zone.