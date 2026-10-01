Maroon 5 to Headline F1 US Grand Prix in Austin 2026

Maroon 5 Performs at Circuit of The Americas for 2026 United States Grand Prix

Pop-rock band Maroon 5, fronted by vocalist Adam Levine, will perform on October 23, 2026, at the Germania Insurance Super Stage during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas. The four-day motorsport and entertainment event runs from October 22 to October 25, 2026, at the Circuit of The Americas.

The performance takes place on the first regular concert day of the event. Organizers have integrated the live music schedule directly into the weekend’s motorsport program, positioning the band’s appearance on the Friday of the event.

Concert Lineup and Schedule Across the Race Weekend

The entertainment schedule at the Circuit of The Americas features a different artist for each night of the main racing program. Following Maroon 5’s Friday night performance, musician Post Malone is scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Electronic music artist Alesso will provide the concert on Sunday, October 25, 2026, following the conclusion of the Formula 1 race.

Date Artist Venue Location October 23, 2026 Maroon 5 Germania Insurance Super Stage / Amphitheater, Circuit of The Americas October 24, 2026 Post Malone Circuit of The Americas October 25, 2026 Alesso Circuit of The Americas (Post-Race)

Ticketing and Event Access in Austin

The concert events form an official part of the public entertainment programming for the United States Grand Prix weekend.

Event schedules and venue details list both the Germania Insurance Super Stage and the Germania Insurance Amphitheater for the opening night performance, aligning with the multi-day sports and entertainment festival format established for the Austin grand prix.